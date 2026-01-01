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SAIMC’s May 2026 KS4I event to spotlight AI-driven industrial automation

May 2025 SAIMC

The SAIMC is pleased to announce the date for its May KS4I event, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

This event will focus on practical applications and innovative strategies in AI-enabled automation and intelligent industrial connectivity.

The session will be held from 12:00 to 13:30 at 400 16th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, with light refreshments provided.

Presented by Sebastian Isaac, and organised in collaboration with Teltonika, this event will deliver advanced insights relevant to professionals working in automation, control and instrumentation, networking, and IIoT.

For more information contact Jane Collett, +27 82 528 1238, jane.collett@saimc.co.za, www.saimc.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: ina@saimc.co.za
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


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