SAIMC’s May 2026 KS4I event to spotlight AI-driven industrial automation

The SAIMC is pleased to announce the date for its May KS4I event, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.
This event will focus on practical applications and innovative strategies in AI-enabled automation and intelligent industrial connectivity.
The session will be held from 12:00 to 13:30 at 400 16th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, with light refreshments provided.
Presented by Sebastian Isaac, and organised in collaboration with Teltonika, this event will deliver advanced insights relevant to professionals working in automation, control and instrumentation, networking, and IIoT.
Read more...SAIMC knowledge sharing event SAIMC
SAIMC
SAIMC will host a technical knowledge-sharing session by Hendrik Spies from SICK Sensor Intelligence, who will share his insights into ‘From Condition Monitoring to Predictive Maintenance: The Digital Journey’.
Read more...SAIMC Durban
SAIMC
: At the SAIMC Durban monthly meeting, James Adams from Adroit Technologies presented to a full house on the subject of ‘The intelligent factory: AI, digital twins, zero-defect production, and cybersecurity in modern automotive manufacturing’.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At the SAIMC Durban monthly meeting, James Adams from Adroit Technologies presented to a full house on the subject of ‘The intelligent factory: AI, digital twins, zero-defect production, and cybersecurity in modern automotive manufacturing’.
Read more...The Power Hour SAIMC
SAIMC
The first event in SAIMC’s series of technical presentations will be on the topic ‘Introduction to Practical Industrial Feedback Control and Process Types’.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the COO SAIMC
SAIMC
South Africa stands at a critical inflection point in its industrial and skills development journey. The decisions we make today as engineers, technologists, educators and industry leaders will determine whether 4IR becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth or a missed opportunity that deepens existing divides.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.