AVEVA updates New InTouch Unlimited capabilities

AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators (SIs) to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud, with the ability to incorporate analytics and CONNECT, AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform.

AVEVA InTouch Unlimited empowers system integrators with the most comprehensive suite of HMI/scada technology available in the market today. It is an all-inclusive licensing package available in perpetual and subscription models with unlimited tags, clients and scalability. The InTouch Unlimited package features comprehensive process historian and reporting functionality, equipping users with the ability to collect and unlock the value of data sourced at the edge, from multiple plants and systems spanning the enterprise. The modernised development tools are now available free of charge, and include prebuilt templates to accelerate design productivity, and also simplified tag and application development workflow leveraging industry standard protocols such as OPC-UA and MQTT.

SIs and users can easily develop, deploy and scale HMI/scada applications using InTouch Unlimited. As a component of the broader AVEVA Operations Control software portfolio, InTouch Unlimited can utilise hybrid-cloud architecture to easily integrate AI features such as predictive quality, throughput and energy efficiency into traditional HMI/scada applications. By pairing AVEVA Operations Control with CONNECT, developers can consolidate operations data from various production lines, plants and value chains. This provides a centralised view of operations, and allows the system to scale with business growth without the need for application redevelopment.

InTouch continues to be an innovation leader in HMI/scada since the technology’s inception over three decades ago. AVEVA is committed to delivering products that make it easy to evaluate its software portfolio, develop tailored solutions, and scale to meet growing business needs. Doug Warren, AVEVA’s senior vice president for its Monitoring and Control business, emphasises this user-focused approach. “AVEVA InTouch Unlimited provides unprecedented value for our system integration partners,” he says. “This new offer, coupled with our focus on technical enablement through the Heroes HQ forum and bite sized video-based training content, makes choosing AVEVA HMI/scada products easier than ever.”

For more information contact Cathi Merritt, ControlsPR, +1 319 721 9238 , cmerritt@controlspr.com, www.controlspr.com





