Extended automation efficiency range

RS South Africa has launched RS PRO Automation Efficiency. This expansion enriches the RS PRO portfolio with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies, emphasising its commitment to providing comprehensive and cutting-edge solutions for industrial automation.
Ensuring efficiency in industrial automation processes is essential to improve plant performance when it comes to production, energy saving, consumption reduction, and minimising environmental impact. “RS PRO offers a complete set of products across multiple technologies to maximise automation efficiency daily and keep your production line fully effective,” says sales director, Erick Wessels.
Adding to a wide existing range of over 45 000 products in this area, the new launch has the ultimate goal of offering customers an ever-expanding and comprehensive choice at a competitive price. The new RS PRO range stands out as the go-to solution for improving the efficiency of automation processes, from saving energy to increasing productivity, while at the same time ensuring cost reduction.
From logic controllers and push buttons to Cat6 cables, circuit protection, energy-saving lighting and more, RS PRO offers a comprehensive one-brand solution for diverse industrial automation needs. The Automation Efficiency launch targets a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, paper and packaging, medical, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, equipment manufacturing, utilities, energy, engineering services and automation. RS PRO aims to support designers, machine builders and maintainers by providing a comprehensive offering that meets design and compliance specifications at every stage of the product lifecycle.
How engineering impacts on everyday life
As an annual event that celebrates the incredible contributions of women engineers worldwide, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) marks its 11th anniversary in 2024, under the theme of #EnhancedByEngineering. This year, INWED celebrates women engineers who have enhanced lives and livelihoods through their work. These remarkable individuals contribute to building a brighter future for all of us.
Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation has yet another outstanding winner
Esther Kimani has been named as the winner of Africa’s biggest engineering prize, the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation. Her early crop pest and disease detection device was selected as the winning innovation for its ability to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases, reducing crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30%, while increasing yields by as much as 40%.
Schneider Electric celebrates Youth Day Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.
AVEVA updates New InTouch Unlimited capabilities
AVEVA has updated the capabilities and commercial models for its award-winning InTouch Unlimited HMI/scada software. New features, optimised commercial models, and better pricing make it easier for end users, OEMs and systems integrators to develop and scale HMI/scada applications from edge to cloud.
STEMulator – a gift to the youth of the nation
STEMulator is a groundbreaking virtual platform designed to ignite the spark of curiosity in young minds, and stimulate their interest in STEM subjects. An initiative of the National Science and Technology Forum, STEMulator recently launched its free virtual school on National Youth Day.
Digital twin capabilities periodic table released
The Digital Twin Consortium recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table. This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy, and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.
Enhancing industrial safety
Yaskawa has an enduring partnership with Axelent, a premier manufacturer of industrial safety solutions. For nearly two decades, Yaskawa has relied on Axelent’s innovative safety products to enhance the protection and efficiency of robotic facilities.