Motion Control & Drives



First battery-electric trolley truck system for underground mining

I&C July 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Boliden, Epiroc and ABB have passed a new technology milestone by successfully deploying the first fully battery-electric trolley truck system on an 800-metre underground mine test track in Sweden with a 13% incline. This means the mining industry is a step closer to realising the all-electric mine of the future, with sustainable, productive operations and improved working conditions.

The achievement of the collaboration in Boliden’s Kristineberg mine in northern Sweden marks a critical moment for the mining industry, as it continues to face rising pressures to balance increased outputs of critical minerals and metals with lower carbon emissions and energy usage. Demand for minerals critical to society’s clean-energy transformation is predicted to increase between 1,5 to seven times by 2030 according to the International Energy Agency, making electrification a priority.

In tandem with reducing carbon emissions, the electrification of mining also promises improved health and safety for the industry’s workforce. By deploying this system, the collaboration partners aim to prove that the underground working environment can be significantly improved, with less emissions, noise and vibration, while reducing the total cost per ton.

“Over the past three years, we have worked in close collaboration with the ABB and Epiroc teams to bring the electric mine of the future one step closer,” said Boliden general manager, Peter Bergman. “The most important thing for us is that the technology works in our own operations, but we also see added value where we can drive technology development so that the system can be used in other mines. We are proud to have taken this concept to a live instalment.”

Each partner has contributed a unique set of expertise to the development process, clearly demonstrating the value of industry collaboration. Epiroc has added dynamic charging to its proven MT42 SG battery-electric Minetruck and battery system, and the trolley solution is equipped with ABB’s DC converter, HES880 inverters, and AMXE motors to enhance the power. The truck features a trolley pantograph connected to an overhead catenary line, a concept which is highly suitable for long haul ramps. The electric trolley line gives additional assistance to the battery-electric mine truck on the most demanding stretches up-ramp while fully loaded, enabling further reach and battery regeneration during drift, which drastically increases productivity for a mining operation.

ABB created the infrastructure from grid to wheel, including the electric trolley truck system design and the rectifier substation for the test track. The definition of standards and vehicle interface was jointly developed by the project partners. The eMine trolley system also integrates with the Ability System DCS to monitor the electrical system.

The underground environment is a unique challenge. To design a solution that could adapt to voltage fluctuations along the system, ABB collaborated with its partners to build a digital twin to simulate all scenarios. The result is a dynamic trolley system with intelligent switchgear, measurements and transparency, and the inbuilt ability to adjust power where it is needed at any given moment.

“In a short space of time, we have implemented and delivered technology to not only reduce CO₂ emissions, but also to extend travel distance substantially for battery-electric driven vehicles on heavy ramp haulage. This will reduce operating costs and improve the health and safety of mining environments,” said Wayne Symes, president of the Epiroc Underground division.

“We are committed to creating real progress for the mining industry,” said ABB’s global business line manager, Max Luedtke. “Seeing the industry’s first battery-electric trolley truck system live is not only the result of a collaborative achievement with Boliden and Epiroc, but is also an industry milestone. We launched the ABB eMine concept of methods and solutions to bring electrification to the whole mining operation, from the grid to the wheel, and the installation at Kristineberg demonstrates the power of these capabilities.”

The project is supported by funding from the Swedish innovation agency, Vinnova and its Sustainable Industry initiative, and will contribute to Boliden’s vision to be the most climate-friendly and respected metals provider in the world.

Boliden intends to implement a full scale, autonomous electric-trolley system in the Rävliden mine, a satellite orebody and extension of the Kristineberg mine, and has placed an order for four Minetruck trolley trucks from Epiroc. The total distance will be 5 km at a depth of 750 metres. Once achieved, not only will Rävliden have significantly less carbon emissions compared to a mine using conventional technology, but it will also be setting a standard for new mines.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 5105, ofentse.dijoe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: contact.center@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


