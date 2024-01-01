Risks facing the engineering sector
I&C July 2024
IT in Manufacturing
Geoff Tanton.
The engineering, construction, and real estate sector is facing significant challenges in the year ahead, with natural catastrophes, fire and explosion risks emerging as the primary concerns, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer. These are followed by business interruption (28%), macroeconomic developments (21%) and cyber incidents (19%). The report, based on insights from over 3000 risk management professionals and business leaders, highlights the urgent need for proactive risk management and comprehensive disaster preparedness to ensure business continuity and safeguard against potential disruptions.
Natural catastrophes including hurricanes, earthquakes and floods pose a major threat to the industry, causing damage to infrastructure, delaying construction projects, and disrupting real estate markets. With 38% of respondents identifying it as the top risk, the sector must prioritise resilience by adhering to building codes, incorporating climate resilience considerations, and collaborating with stakeholders for effective disaster response planning.
Fire and explosion risks are another significant concern, particularly during the construction phase and in occupied buildings. The report reveals that 31% of respondents consider this risk to be a top priority. To mitigate these risks, the industry must focus on fire prevention measures, including adherence to standards, installation of detection systems and collaboration with experts for emergency response planning.
Business interruption resulting from project delays, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory challenges is also a pressing issue for the sector, with 28% of respondents highlighting it as a major risk. To mitigate these risks, contingency planning and diversification of project portfolios are recommended, alongside leveraging technology for flexibility, and conducting thorough risk assessments.
Macroeconomic developments such as economic downturns, inflation, and changes in interest rates pose a threat to the industry, affecting project financing, demand for construction services and property values. The report reveals that 21% of respondents consider this risk a top concern. To address these risks, the sector must stay vigilant and adapt to changing economic conditions, while also exploring opportunities for growth and diversification.
In an increasingly digital landscape, cyber incidents are becoming a growing concern for the engineering, construction and real estate industry. With 19% of respondents identifying this risk as a top priority, robust cybersecurity measures such as encryption and employee training are essential to protect sensitive data and maintain operational continuity.
“Allianz Risk Barometer 2024 highlights the critical risks faced by the engineering, construction and real estate sector,” said Geoff Tanton, head of Property and MidCorp at Allianz Commercial South Africa. “By implementing effective risk management strategies and disaster preparedness measures, businesses can enhance their resilience and ensure continuity in the face of various challenges.”
The engineering, construction, and real estate sector plays a vital role in driving economic growth and development. As the industry faces an array of risks, it is crucial for businesses to prioritise risk management and adopt proactive measures to protect their assets, employees and reputation.
The Allianz Risk Barometer is an annual business risk ranking. It incorporates the views of 3069 risk management experts in 92 countries and territories including CEOs, risk managers, brokers and insurance experts, and is being published for the thirteenth time.
For more information contact Lesiba Sethoga, Allianz Commercial, +27 11 214 7948, lesiba.sethoga@allianz.com, www.allianz.com
Further reading:
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...
African data centres: if you build it, they will come
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Africa’s data centre market is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by a soaring demand for digital services, artificial intelligence, crypto currencies and cloud computing. This is good news indeed, as Africa’s burgeoning digital landscape also presents significant opportunities for investors, technology companies and local businesses.
Read more...
When cyber attackers are using AI, your defence needs to do the same
IT in Manufacturing
Cyberthreats have become increasingly sophisticated, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and attacks can now be executed rapidly and scaled beyond anything a human is capable of. Add in machine learning (ML), and attacks can now adapt and evolve in real time, becoming more sophisticated and stealthier. Traditional security measures are simply no longer effective; we need to counter the offensive AI with the use of defensive AI.
Read more...
Closed-loop production chain for metal additive manufacturing
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
AMAZEMET has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build its etal additive manufacturing materials and supporting post-processing equipment.
Read more...
Edge computing: Introducing AI into the factory
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
As AI evolves, it is evident that the most powerful models will be cloud-based, and hosted in data centres that are beyond the control of the average business. The practical application of AI in manufacturing control and automation will only be possible if some of the computing workloads can be brought onto the plant, inside the firewall and inside the plant network.
Read more...
The magnificent seven of industrial software development
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.
Read more...
Transforming the electromechanical landscape
ACTOM Electrical Machines
IT in Manufacturing
The electromechanical industry is fundamentally being transformed by Industry 4.0, which is ushering in an era of more efficient and innovative practices. Increasingly, companies are integrating automation and AI to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver better solutions to clients.
Read more...
Automated machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Coupled with rapidly advancing technologies, the growing global population is propelling an ever-increasing demand for essentially anything that consumers require, from infrastructure to food. By switching from a manual to an automated machine monitoring system and data collection process, operators will increase the availability of their rotating equipment, and subsequently optimise their operations.
Read more...
Five emerging trends and advancements in process automation
IT in Manufacturing
Staying competitive requires companies to continually seek new ways to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. In this article, we explore some emerging trends and advancements in process automation that are shaping the way businesses operate in the 21st century.
Read more...
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.
Read more...