Charged for success with lithium-ion batteries
I&C July 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Within South Africa’s unpredictable energy environment, the lithium-ion battery has emerged as the star player for operations wanting to ensure their material handling equipment experiences as little downtime as possible. From forklifts and pallet jacks, to automated guided vehicles (AGVs), lithium-ion batteries offer unparalleled advantages, including longer lifespan, faster charging times, and zero emissions.
Duan Tredoux, national brand manager at Industrial Power, a division of CFAO Equipment, says lithium-ion batteries have a longer lifespan and are quicker to charge: 100% in two hours. This means forklifts can operate for longer and spend less time inactive while the battery is being charged, ultimately leading to a reduction in operational downtime.
Another notable feature of lithium-ion batteries is that operational forklifts do not slow down as the battery’s energy decreases. Cost savings are also due to the 95-98% charge efficiency of the lithium battery technology, meaning the energy from the grid needed to charge the battery absorbs 95-98%. More traditional battery technologies typically have a charge efficiency of 65%.
Lithium-ion batteries are also safer than their traditional counterparts as they contain lithium ferro phosphate (LFP), the safest lithium chemistry available. In addition, they don’t need maintenance, gassing or ventilation. There is no need for monthly top-ups, no weekly four-hour equalisation charge, no monthly battery cleaning, no corrosive sulphuric acid vapour or spills, and no need for periodic battery testing.
Tredoux says the batteries ensure that customers who invest in or rent Industrial Power’s range of products are assured of increased productivity and enhanced flexibility, as a result of the greater uptime. Opportunity charging of lithium batteries leads to greater shift flexibility because operations do not need to revolve around battery charging or cooldown periods, making warehousing activities far more efficient.
He adds that customers can buy or rent lithium-ion batteries. By renting batteries from Industrial Power’s rental department, customers can sidestep the upfront cost of having to invest in the batteries, but still benefit from the running-cost savings and charging efficiency.
Lithium-ion batteries are fully protected, which means they automatically protect themselves against overcharging, overdischarging, short-circuiting, and overheating. They incorporate both digital protection circuitry and analogue protection circuitry, providing an extra level of reliability.
Notably, the batteries can be retrofitted to almost any forklift, reach or pallet truck. The batteries also allow for real-time connectivity to a battery-specific IoT platform, and live monitoring of all forklift batteries, including usage logs, energy delivered, capacity and battery health information.
While the initial cost of a lithium-ion battery may exceed that of other battery technologies, their intelligent charging algorithms and precise control systems will result in maximised uptime and reduced downtime, leading to cost savings down the line.
Tredoux says lithium-ion batteries are a key component in streamlining warehouse and counterbalance operations. They allow businesses to maintain seamless workflows, while reducing the operational costs associated with energy consumption. These factors all work together to ensure businesses continue to thrive.
For more information contact Darshan Rangai, Toyota Material Handling, 086 132 5472, darshan@eclipsecomms.com, www.cfaoequipment.co.za/toyota-material-handling
Further reading:
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...
Reshape your footprint
Loesche South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Calcined clay is an environmentally friendly supplementary cementitious material that has massive potential for reducing CO2
in cement manufacturing. C/Clay is the new label for LOESCHE’s overall process for the production of calcined clay and is part of the company’s CO2
reduction strategy.
Read more...
Heat exchange technology for the oil and gas industry
Electrical Power & Protection
Steinmüller Africa leverages its extensive experience and in-house design and engineering expertise to provide customised industrial shell and tube heat exchangers for sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas industry.
Read more...
AI improves energy supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Many grids across the globe have a persistent problem in common, ageing infrastructure. This makes a good case for the modernisation of grid infrastructure. Fortunately, there are some almost-immediate steps that can provide a quick win without having to undertake forklift-scale projects.
Read more...
The advantages of overhead power distribution in data centres
Legrand
Electrical Power & Protection
With the world becoming increasingly dependent on the internet, the need for additional bandwidth is steadily escalating. This requires more, larger facilities and infrastructure, which demand more power and a dependable electricity supply.
Read more...
Extending the lifespan of oil transformers
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Transformers are vital components in the fields of electrical engineering and power distribution, as they play a key role in stepping up or down voltage levels, which ensures the efficient transmission of electricity.
Read more...
Powering South Africa’s future the smart way
ACTOM Electrical Machines
Electrical Power & Protection
The adoption of IIoT and AI technologies is driving a profound transformation in South Africa’s electromechanical equipment sector. This transformation is giving rise to smart grids and the optimisation of energy generation, distribution and consumption. Key to this digital transformation is the demand for intelligent equipment capable of remote monitoring and control, ushering in unprecedented efficiency and resilience.
Read more...
Battery energy storage system for microgrids
Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest battery energy storage system (BESS), designed and engineered to be a part of a flexible and scalable architecture.
Read more...
A paper trail of successful energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.
Read more...