Inline pumps for space-saving applications
I&C July 2024
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Pump manufacturer, KSB Pumps and Valves has introduced its latest EtaLine range of inline pumps, including the advanced EtaLine Pro for diverse applications such as HVAC, industrial recirculation and heating systems. The single-stage volute casing pump requires a smaller footprint, while maintaining high outputs, as required in tight industrial applications where space is at a premium. The standard range of dry installed EtaLine pumps ranges in output from 1400 to 3000 l/min, making them suitable for a wide range of applications in tight quarters where performance and reliability are key.
The EtaLine pumps are engineered to excel in air conditioning, heating systems, water supply, heat recovery, industrial recirculation and cleaning circuits. Key features include space-saving inline design, allowing for vertical or horizontal installation. They are ideal for environments with limited space such as roofs or attics. Unlike traditional long-coupled pumps, the EtaLine pumps eliminate unnecessary space requirements while maintaining exceptional performance.
Despite their compact design, the EtaLine pumps boast impressive efficiency, delivering reliable performance without the need for balancing valves. This efficiency is further enhanced by the integration of a variable speed drive (VSD) in the EtaLine Pro model produced in Germany, providing users with unmatched control and energy savings.
“Our EtaLine pumps represent the pinnacle of fluid management technology,” says KSB Pumps and Valves market area manager, Dylan Mitchell. “With the innovative design and advanced features, our pumps offer unparalleled performance, flexibility, and efficiency for applications in industrial pumping solutions.”
In addition to the advanced design of the standard EtaLine pumps, the EtaLine Pro pump incorporates advanced intelligence features, including a VSD with remote capabilities, and user-friendly flow manager app. These features enable users to have greater control over their pumping systems, simplifying operation and maintenance processes from remote locations if required.
Intelligent settings allow the pumps to adapt to the conditions for optimal performance regardless of demand and flow rate, and allows vastly enhanced efficiency as a result. These pumps are designed for efficiency and longevity from the bottom up, and contribute to sustainable manufacturing practices by reducing material usage and weight, aligning with global efforts to minimise environmental impacts. KSB’s carbon-neutral production process reflects its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. With a focus on local manufacturing, the company aims to expand its market share and solidify its position as an industry leader in fluid management solutions.
For more information contact Annett Kriel, KSB Pumps and Valves South Africa, +27 11 876 5600, annett.kriel@ksb.com, www.ksb.com
