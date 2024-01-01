Editor's Choice
News



Digital twin capabilities periodic table released

I&C July 2024 News

The Digital Twin Consortium (DTC) recently announced Version 1.1 of the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table (CPT). This is an architecture- and technology-agnostic requirements definition framework for organisations that want to design, develop, deploy and operate digital twins based on use case capability requirements versus the features of technology solutions.

The CPT follows a periodic table approach, with capabilities grouped around common characteristics. It provides visual guidance for collaboration, brainstorming, and making capability requirements explicit.

“The latest iteration reflects our commitment to continuous improvement, driven by our community’s valuable insights and active participation. CPT Version 1.1 provides important additions that continue to emphasise capabilities over specific technologies. It also includes a revised machine-readable schema for greater ease of implementation,” said Pieter Van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro, co-chair of the AI Joint Working Group, part of the OMG/Digital Twin Consortium. “Serving as the key part of the Composability Framework, the CPT facilitates greater flexibility and innovation. It ensures that digital twin system development focuses on interoperability, scalability, and design reuse, and is aligned with the evolving needs of businesses.”

“We are laying a robust foundation for the evolution of the Capabilities Periodic Table, with a structured approach and integration of new capabilities like responsibility and search,” said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO of DTC. “We’re already working on Version 2 of the CPT, with plans to increase interoperability with AI and better geospatial and related spatial computing topics, and provide more guidance on aligning use cases.”

Version 1.1 of the CPT includes the following enhancements:

• Responsibility as a core capability: Responsibility is introduced as a trustworthiness capability in Version 1.1, emphasising ethical considerations. This encapsulates ethics, ESG criteria, AI explainability and fairness, underscoring the need for responsible and trustworthy digital twin operations.

• Search capability: One of the new capabilities in Version 1.1 is Search. Far from being just a feature within the table, it is a fundamental capability for digital twins to navigate and manage complex datasets within their environments efficiently.

• Consolidated and refined capabilities: We have consolidated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) into extended reality (XR), reflecting the convergence of these technologies and supporting an integrated approach to immersive experiences.

• Domain-specific data management: DTC has reclassified temporal data stores under ‘Domain specific data management’, acknowledging the variety of domain-specific data types such as geospatial data that are essential for digital twins.

• Structured abbreviations: Moving beyond sequential numbering, Version 1.1 adopts structured abbreviations for each capability. This change facilitates quicker reference and aligns with our goal of making the CPT more intuitive and accessible.

• Capability mapping: To ease the transition from the initial framework, DTC provides a detailed mapping from the 1.0 to 1.1 capabilities. This guide ensures that existing users can adapt to the updated version with minimal disruption.

For more information visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org




