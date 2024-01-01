Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Extending the lifespan of oil transformers

I&C July 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Sarika Andee, marketing leader: field service at Schneider Electric.

Transformers are vital components in the fields of electrical engineering and power distribution, as they play a key role in stepping up or down voltage levels, which ensures the efficient transmission of electricity.

While the cost of a transformer can vary significantly based on numerous factors, they are typically huge investments for any operation. Additionally, not all transformers are off-the-shelf items. They are often tailored to a customer’s unique specifications, which can push up costs and manufacturing lead times.

When a transformer fails, it can result in prolonged and expensive downtime that can severely affect an entire operation – whether in a residential or industrial setting. This underscores the importance of performing regular maintenance on the equipment to mitigate risks such as coil degradation or high moisture content that can lead to failure.

Unlike oil transformers, dry transformers do not rely on liquid to dissipate excess heat and meet temperature classification requirements, and need very little in terms of maintenance. Oil transformers, on the other hand, require regular health checks and maintenance to prolong their lifespan.

Unfortunately, the traditional approach to oil transformer maintenance is reactive and schedule-based, with an oil sample typically taken once a year to check issues such as dielectric strength, water content, acidity, sludge content, and flash point.


Sarika Andee, marketing leader: field service at Schneider Electric.

Snapshot of current status

While a schedule-based maintenance approach can provide a snapshot of a transformer’s current status at the time, these insights are limited. Anything can change after the sample is taken, so this approach is not effective in predicting the failure rate of a transformer or when it will fail.

More effective is a condition-based approach to maintenance, based on continuous monitoring tracks several parameters in real time, such as humidity, partial discharge and temperature. Condition-based monitoring is done with an online digital solution connected to a probe that is installed in the transformer to gather data about its condition continuously and recommend any interventions that may be required.

Proper condition monitoring-based maintenance can prevent emergency and breakdown maintenance, as any potential risks can be identified and addressed before they become serious problems. This, in turn, can eliminate costly downtime that can have a widespread and severe impact.

Condition monitoring provides transformer owners and operators with detailed real-time analytics via a remote dashboard, enabling them to not only see an asset’s current condition, but also its lifespan. For example, owners who operate a fleet of transformers at their site can receive a status summary that shows how many are in good condition, how many are at risk, and whether any of them are in a critical state.

Recommended interventions

Each insight is linked to a specific condition index on a transformer, providing details about potential or existing problem areas such as deteriorating insulation, high water content in the oil, and hotspot temperature. Each alert is coupled with recommendations on what should be done in terms of maintenance.

Additionally, by providing an overview of each transformer’s lifespan, condition monitoring can help owners prepare and plan their capex spending accordingly, prioritising the replacement of transformers that are near the end of their life. Another benefit of condition monitoring is that it can be done remotely, while a traditional maintenance approach requires a technician to physically be on site to take an oil sample.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Transformer Expert is a leading diagnostic online monitoring tool that is brand-agnostic and designed to provide oil transformer owners with real-time analytics that will alert them as soon as anything is out of range, so that remedial action can be taken.

The solution consists of a hardware component and a probe or sensor fitted to a transformer that connects via a SIM to Schneider Electric’s cloud-based EcoStruxure Transformer Expert platform. This provides customers with real-time information about their transformers.

By harnessing an online condition monitoring tool such as EcoStruxure Transformer Expert, customers can not only improve their decision making with automated data collection, analysis and recommendations, but also optimise aged transformer fleet management and replacement programmes. Transformers are high-value capital investments, and they should be adequately protected.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Power and control platform for complex applications
Schneider Electric South Africa Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Schneider Electric has unveiled the latest device in its PowerLogic range of products, the PowerLogic P7 digital power and control platform. This was designed to offer the best performance in complex and high-demand applications, and is based on a visualisation-ready, next-generation platform powered by a single configuration tool, the PowerLogic engineering suite.

Read more...
Reshape your footprint
Loesche South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Calcined clay is an environmentally friendly supplementary cementitious material that has massive potential for reducing CO2 in cement manufacturing. C/Clay is the new label for LOESCHE’s overall process for the production of calcined clay and is part of the company’s CO2 reduction strategy.

Read more...
Schneider Electric celebrates Youth Day
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric recently celebrated South Africa’s Youth Day with several exciting and comprehensive initiatives that have seen the company make a tangible difference to the skills development and growth of the country’s youth.

Read more...
Heat exchange technology for the oil and gas industry
Electrical Power & Protection
Steinmüller Africa leverages its extensive experience and in-house design and engineering expertise to provide customised industrial shell and tube heat exchangers for sub-Saharan Africa’s oil and gas industry.

Read more...
AI improves energy supply reliability
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Many grids across the globe have a persistent problem in common, ageing infrastructure. This makes a good case for the modernisation of grid infrastructure. Fortunately, there are some almost-immediate steps that can provide a quick win without having to undertake forklift-scale projects.

Read more...
African data centres: if you build it, they will come
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Africa’s data centre market is growing at an unprecedented rate, driven by a soaring demand for digital services, artificial intelligence, crypto currencies and cloud computing. This is good news indeed, as Africa’s burgeoning digital landscape also presents significant opportunities for investors, technology companies and local businesses.

Read more...
The advantages of overhead power distribution in data centres
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
With the world becoming increasingly dependent on the internet, the need for additional bandwidth is steadily escalating. This requires more, larger facilities and infrastructure, which demand more power and a dependable electricity supply.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved