New industrial tablet series for non-ex applications

In addition to a constantly growing enterprise mobility portfolio, Pepperl+Fuchs and its Finnish subsidiary, Aava Mobile Oy are introducing a rugged tablet series in accordance with MIL-STD-810H. The slim Windows-based devices in the Tab-IND series are available with a 20 or 25 cm display, offering numerous customisation options and an extensive range of accessories.

User-friendly and safe

From the size to the features, the industrial-grade tablets can be adapted to customer- and application-specific requirements in line with the ‘build to order’ principle. Tab-IND devices are equipped with a 13 MP camera and a bright display with 700 and 800 cd/m2, and can also be operated with a pen or gloves.

With a temperature range of -20 to 50°C, the tablets are equally suitable for industrial use and outdoor applications in harsh environments. All devices of the Tab-IND series support the latest mobile communication standards such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 BLE, 5G or LTE, and they impress across the board in terms of security. In addition to a fingerprint sensor for fast authentication, a Near Field Communication (NFC) reader for non-contact data transfer has also been integrated into the front screen. In combination with the large display, the NFC module can be used for secure access and identity control for protected areas and system parts. The push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) function, and an individually programmable button round off the range of functions.

Ready for use in intra- and transport logistics

Additional accessories such as the compatible scanner frame extend the tablet’s functionality for scanning barcodes, tracking transports and picking goods in warehouses. With these features, the Tab-IND is ideally equipped for worldwide use in intra- and transport logistics. Due to the smart back function on the rear of the device, users can choose further add-ons such as an external battery to extend the runtime, or special holders for the tablet. Customer-specific extensions to the range of functions based on smart back technology can also be implemented, such as the addition of communication interfaces like industrial Ethernet or IO-Link. In addition, an IO dock for use with external devices and displays is available, allowing users to work in either mobile or desktop mode.

Guaranteed service and long-term availability

Pepperl+Fuchs pays particular attention to the special challenges of industrial companies. In addition to the choice of different display sizes, features and accessories, long-term device availability of at least five years, and regular software updates are guaranteed.

Comprehensive service in the customer’s national language is a top priority. Especially for companies that use tablets in industrial environments and hazardous areas, it is an advantage to be able to obtain all devices from a single source.

European development and know-how

Development, design and production control are carried out in Europe by the Pepperl+Fuchs subsidiary, Aava Mobile, located in Oulu in northern Finland. Aava Mobile has many years of expertise in the development and production of industrial tablets, which are mainly marketed as OEM products by well-known suppliers. The new series complements the existing mobile device portfolio of the rugged Tab-Ex and Smart-Ex series for hazardous areas. Pepperl+Fuchs can therefore further combine its expertise and offer customers comprehensive system solutions and services from a single source.

Highlights of the Tab-IND Tablets include:

• The slim Windows-based devices of the

Tab-IND series are available with display sizes of 20 and 25 cm.

• All devices natively support the latest mobile communication standards such as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 BLE, 5G or LTE.

• An IO dock allows users to work in desktop mode.

• Customers can choose from an extensive range of accessories and benefit from long-term device availability of at least five years, and regular software updates.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs






