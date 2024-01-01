Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Automated machine health monitoring

June 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Coupled with rapidly advancing technologies, the growing global population is propelling an ever-increasing demand for essentially anything that consumers require, from infrastructure to food. This is placing mounting pressure on mines and manufacturing plants to produce more, faster and more economically.

“In order to achieve maximum production and overall plant optimisation, operators are demanding more from their heavy industrial machines and equipment, which are expected to run ultra-reliably and perform better and more efficiently for longer, while paying close attention to safety and environmental compliancy,” says John Storm, SKF connected technologies manager. “Given that machines and equipment typically operate in stringent environments, condition monitoring and regular maintenance go hand in glove in achieving the trio of high performance, availability and reliability. Manual monitoring by technicians using portable devices is time consuming and counter-productive, sapping resources and compromising worker safety.”

Storm says that by switching from a manual to an automated machine monitoring system and data collection process, operators will increase the availability of their rotating equipment, and subsequently optimise their operations.

SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 vibration and temperature sensors automatically monitor the condition of rotating parts, enabling operators to collect critical data on the health of their machines and equipment more often, and from previously inaccessible locations. This requires fewer technicians and creates a safer environment. More frequent data collection, i.e., within hours or days instead of weeks or even months, leads to early problem detection and machine failure prediction. Operators are subsequently able to carry out preventive maintenance proactively, reducing costly unplanned downtime and maintenance costs, increasing machine life cycles, and optimising asset reliability.

The fully automated process sends large volumes of collected data to a host computer network for uploading to the SKF Cloud that is connected to SKF rotating equipment performance centres, where the data is analysed by SKF application specialists. Automated data interpretation and expert fault verification systems allow operators to interpret large volumes of machine data, gaining invaluable insights into the performance of their rotating equipment.

The IMx-1 system relies on a ‘mesh network’, which allows sensors to relay data between each other, enabling data to be routed around radio obstacles such as pipework. As the mesh network is self-forming, the system is quicker and easier to deploy compared to other wireless systems such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. In addition, the innovative way in which the system handles bandwidth and the sensors’ power consumption, leads to a long battery life.

The compact, battery-powered, easy-to-install SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 enables operators to build an automated machine monitoring system powered by cloud-based IoT solutions and AI driven analytics. Mounted to a bearing housing, the IMx-1 sensor forms a scalable network, wirelessly detecting and processing a raft of common critical health data from the rotating assets. This includes unbalance, misalignment, high temperatures, looseness, electrically-induced vibration and early stage damage to bearings and gears.

The tough ingress protection rating of IP69K ensures that the robust SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 will deliver reliable operation in highly taxing conditions typically found in industrial environments, including high exposure to dust, dirt, oil, grease, contaminants, flying debris, temperature changes, wind, rain, and high-pressure hot water washdowns.

With increased visibility across their entire asset network, operators will achieve their goals of high machine availability, increased productivity, improved safety and a reduced environmental impact for a sustainable, efficient and profitable plant.

SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1 is available on a fee-based contract to assist operators to seamlessly transform from a manual to a fully automated system on their existing operating budget.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 821 3500
Fax: +27 11 821 3505
Email: samantha.joubert@skf.com
www: www.skf.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SKF South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
The magnificent seven of industrial software development
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.

Read more...
Transforming the electromechanical landscape
ACTOM Electrical Machines IT in Manufacturing
The electromechanical industry is fundamentally being transformed by Industry 4.0, which is ushering in an era of more efficient and innovative practices. Increasingly, companies are integrating automation and AI to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver better solutions to clients.

Read more...
Sealed split spherical roller bearings
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
In the event of bearing failure, a full day is typically required to remove and replace traditional bearings in the trapped positions on the shaft and to realign the driveline. SKF has the solution, the SKF Cooper sealed split spherical roller bearing.

Read more...
SKF and EPWR gear up for sustainable racing season
SKF South Africa News
The Scandinavian Touring Car Championship season marks the world’s first 100% electric national touring car championship with the EPWR concept, reflecting a significant step towards sustainable motorsport. SKF is partnering with EPWR start featuring new electric cars.

Read more...
Five emerging trends and advancements in process automation
IT in Manufacturing
Staying competitive requires companies to continually seek new ways to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. In this article, we explore some emerging trends and advancements in process automation that are shaping the way businesses operate in the 21st century.

Read more...
Spherical roller bearings setting the benchmark in food safety
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Any operation involved in food manufacturing and processing has to adhere to extremely strict regulations and for good reason. In a bid to address these needs, SKF developed and designed spherical roller bearings specifically for the food and beverage industry.

Read more...
SKF South Africa celebrates 110 years
SKF South Africa News
Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.

Read more...
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.

Read more...
Testing next-generation automotive e-drives
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Emotors, an independent e-drive manufacturer, has taken advantage of test solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to aid in the development and constant improvement of its e-drive systems for hybrids, plug-ins and full electric vehicles.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved