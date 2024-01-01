Zinc paves the way for South Africa’s sustainable development

June 2024 News

The use of refined zinc as a sustainable solution for a greener future in South Africa continues to be supported by the International Zinc Association (IZA). With the global push towards carbon neutrality, zinc stands out as a green ally, contributing significantly to reducing the carbon footprint in various applications.

Simon Norton, director of IZA Africa, highlights the critical role of refined zinc in the global movement towards carbon neutrality. “Refined zinc is playing an increasingly vital role in reducing carbon footprints across various industries,” he says. “Its application in galvanised steel, energy storage and eco-friendly manufacturing processes is paving the way for a greener economy in South Africa.”

As a durable and corrosion-resistant option, galvanised steel is a sustainable option due to its protective layer. This not only extends the life of steel products but also significantly reduces the need for replacement and maintenance, thereby minimising waste and energy consumption associated with manufacturing.

Powering the future, zinc-based technologies are emerging as a game-changer in the energy storage sector. With the increasing demand for decarbonisation in energy and transportation, zinc batteries offer a flexible, long-lasting and safe solution. They are non-toxic, made from abundant materials, and can be recycled, aligning with South Africa’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Zinc leads the way in the realm of eco-friendly manufacturing. Its recyclability and low-energy refining process position zinc as a frontrunner in sustainable material choices. IZA Africa is actively promoting zinc’s eco-friendly advantages to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the manufacturing sector.

Norton emphasises the importance for South Africa. “As we move towards a greener future, it is imperative that we embrace materials and processes that support our environmental goals. Zinc is not just a metal; it’s a commitment to sustainability. IZA Africa’s call to action is for industries and policymakers to invest in zinc and its applications to foster a sustainable economic growth, while protecting our planet for future generations.”

For more information contact Simon Norton, IZA Africa, +27 21 788 9980 , zinc@iafrica.com, www.zinc.org





