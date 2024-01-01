Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Transforming the electromechanical landscape

June 2024 IT in Manufacturing

The electromechanical industry is fundamentally being transformed by Industry 4.0, which is ushering in an era of more efficient and innovative practices. Increasingly, companies are integrating automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver better solutions to clients.

This technological evolution is not optional, but essential for companies to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Industry 4.0 is a paradigm shift that is driving industry players into a digital future where they can thrive in an increasingly digitised environment.

By introducing advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, data analytics and AI, Industry 4.0 is reshaping the electromechanical industry, as these technologies create an intelligent digital connection to historically analogue equipment. This assists companies to increase efficiencies, sustainability, and the safety of their equipment.

Automation and AI also play a critical role in creating continuously improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) metrics that in turn optimise manufacturing processes and enhance productivity. Constantly evaluating these metrics through the utilisation of AI algorithms can improve many aspects of the manufacturing process. For example, it can reduce downtime, optimise performance, and enhance quality control and efficient changeovers, all through data-driven decision making.

Increasing profitability

Data-driven decision making from real-time data analytics enables organisations to analyse market trends, customer behaviour, and operational performance to identify opportunities to optimise resource allocation and increase profitability.

Ultimately, digital transformation enables companies to gather more data about their equipment and processes, while AI is key to learning how to improve, progress and evolve into the next industrial revolution. This is a key requirement for traditional electromechanical companies to remain relevant in a market that demands increasingly innovative solutions.

Generally, South African businesses and companies in other parts of the continent are making steady progress in terms of adopting Industry 4.0. It is an exciting era that is underscored by large-scale research and development to find solutions to our unique environmental challenges. Organisations are beginning to see the potential benefits and value that these solutions could bring to them and their customers.

However, the uptake of digital transformation is to some extent being hindered by the prevailing skills gap within the electromechanical sector, and also a fear of change, infrastructure challenges, and a lack of access to capital for many smaller companies. Large organisations, along with government initiatives, are at the forefront of Industry 4.0 adoption, as they endeavour to stay competitive on the international stage.

Overcoming resistance

The biggest challenge for organisations adopting these new technologies is getting buy-in from their internal stakeholders. To overcome resistance to change, they must ensure that every stakeholder understands the value of these solutions. Resistance can manifest in various forms, from a lack of capital commitment to perceived job uncertainty. It is up to the leadership team to explain how these technologies enable the organisation to reach its goals.

Companies can harness the full potential of digital technologies to drive sustainable growth in the electromechanical sector by utilising experts within their organisations. Additionally, they should engage the services of a capable consultant to develop smart technologies that complement existing processes, products and services in a way that adds real value for stakeholders.

Companies such as ACTOM Smart Technologies, a leader in Industry 4.0 solutions, can help organisations adapt, innovate and thrive in the digital age, while optimising efficiency, sustainability and safety. The company is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to embrace digital transformation, automation and a culture of innovation, offering tailored solutions that add real value and ensure long-term success.

For more information contact ACTOM, +27 10 136 0216, mamiki.matlawa@actom.co.za, www.actom.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 899 1111
Fax: +27 11 899 1371
Email: rishi.gangaram@actom.co.za
www: www.actom.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ACTOM Electrical Machines


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
The magnificent seven of industrial software development
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over the mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.

Read more...
Powering South Africa’s future the smart way
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
The adoption of IIoT and AI technologies is driving a profound transformation in South Africa’s electromechanical equipment sector. This transformation is giving rise to smart grids and the optimisation of energy generation, distribution and consumption. Key to this digital transformation is the demand for intelligent equipment capable of remote monitoring and control, ushering in unprecedented efficiency and resilience.

Read more...
Automated machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Coupled with rapidly advancing technologies, the growing global population is propelling an ever-increasing demand for essentially anything that consumers require, from infrastructure to food. By switching from a manual to an automated machine monitoring system and data collection process, operators will increase the availability of their rotating equipment, and subsequently optimise their operations.

Read more...
Five emerging trends and advancements in process automation
IT in Manufacturing
Staying competitive requires companies to continually seek new ways to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. In this article, we explore some emerging trends and advancements in process automation that are shaping the way businesses operate in the 21st century.

Read more...
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.

Read more...
Testing next-generation automotive e-drives
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Emotors, an independent e-drive manufacturer, has taken advantage of test solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to aid in the development and constant improvement of its e-drive systems for hybrids, plug-ins and full electric vehicles.

Read more...
Simplifying AI training
Beckhoff Automation IT in Manufacturing
The TwinCAT Machine Learning Creator from Beckhoff is aimed at automation and process experts and adds the automated creation of AI models to the TwinCAT 3 workflow.

Read more...
Closed-loop production chain for metal additive manufacturing
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AMAZEMET has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build its etal additive manufacturing materials and supporting post-processing equipment.

Read more...
Exploring the role of AI in digitisation
IT in Manufacturing
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is providing companies with the advanced technology necessary to navigate their digitisation journeys more easily. But more than that, AI is transforming IT infrastructure, enhancing business operations, and reshaping job roles, all while decision makers stay cognisant of the ethical considerations. By understanding the opportunities and challenges presented by AI in digitisation, we can harness its power to help organisations move towards a more agile, intelligent, and competitive future.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved