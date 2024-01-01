Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

The magnificent seven of industrial software development

June 2024 IT in Manufacturing

By Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

There’s fast paced, and there’s supersonic, and the latter certainly applies to the evolution of software or, more specifically, industrial software. The last year has seen the industrial software step to the fore to take over mundane, repetitive and sometime dangerous tasks, allowing us to focus once again on what makes us uniquely human.

The following seven developments are in some ways complementary, but all have one thing in common: improving the human experience.

1. Generative AI and intelligent automation

Generative AI needs no introduction, and combined with intelligent automation, it packs quite a punch. A prime example is robotic process automation (RPA), which today automates rule-based tasks.

According to Gartner, 90% of RPA vendors will offer generative AI-assisted automation by 2025. RPA continues to grow its footprint, and remains a popular software market as organisations look to improve operational efficiency with tactical automation.

Other important benefits of Generative AI in industrial settings include chatbots that enhance customer service and support, and predictive maintenance.


Johan Potgieter, cluster industrial software lead at Schneider Electric.

2. Digital worker-first processes

Driven primarily by user-centric design and collaboration tools, these undoubtedly prioritise and enhance the user experience (UX). In the case of the user-centric design, it adapts interfaces to users’ specific behavioural preferences and work output.

3. Pure play to platform play

Platform play essentially sees industrial software moving from standalone or ‘pure play’ applications to interconnected platforms that include APIs, microservices and cloud-based platforms. These platform ecosystems offer benefits such as scalability, innovation, and data sharing.

4. Strategic applications

It is within industrial settings that strategic applications really shine, allowing organisations to align technology with business-oriented goals. A primary example is supply chain optimisation (SCO), which includes warehousing, logistics and delivery to manage costly infrastructure expenditure.

5. Low-code and no-code development

This development sees citizen developers, who are non-technical users, create applications using visual interfaces. For example, they can leverage drag-and-drop components and prebuilt templates, simplifying the development process. This empowers business users to address their own challenges, without extensive coding knowledge.

6. Ethical automation and ESG compliance

Technically not a software-driven development, both ethical automation and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance play important roles in the of proliferation of evolved industrial software.

Ethical AI aligns with established ethical guidelines, ensuring that AI systems make fair and unbiased decisions, while also addressing concerns such as privacy. ESG forms an important part of software practices, taking into account the rollout of sustainable solutions to reduce environmental impact and the associated social responsibility and governance.

7. Governance and security

The above undoubtedly reconfirms the importance of governance and security. Here, organisations should prioritise governance and security measures, safeguarding both their organisations and workers, while complying with regulatory standards.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Battery energy storage system for microgrids
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest battery energy storage system (BESS), designed and engineered to be a part of a flexible and scalable architecture.

Read more...
Transforming the electromechanical landscape
ACTOM Electrical Machines IT in Manufacturing
The electromechanical industry is fundamentally being transformed by Industry 4.0, which is ushering in an era of more efficient and innovative practices. Increasingly, companies are integrating automation and AI to optimise manufacturing processes, enhance productivity, and deliver better solutions to clients.

Read more...
Automated machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Coupled with rapidly advancing technologies, the growing global population is propelling an ever-increasing demand for essentially anything that consumers require, from infrastructure to food. By switching from a manual to an automated machine monitoring system and data collection process, operators will increase the availability of their rotating equipment, and subsequently optimise their operations.

Read more...
Five emerging trends and advancements in process automation
IT in Manufacturing
Staying competitive requires companies to continually seek new ways to optimise their operations, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. In this article, we explore some emerging trends and advancements in process automation that are shaping the way businesses operate in the 21st century.

Read more...
The cleanest energy is that which we’re not wasting or not using
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As South Africa continues to face a shortage of energy production, there is one persistent element of the energy mix to be considered: energy waste.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches e-mobility solution in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its electric vehicle charging solution in Africa, as several countries on the continent are eyeing a transition away from fossil fuel-powered cars.

Read more...
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation.

Read more...
Testing next-generation automotive e-drives
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Emotors, an independent e-drive manufacturer, has taken advantage of test solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to aid in the development and constant improvement of its e-drive systems for hybrids, plug-ins and full electric vehicles.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved