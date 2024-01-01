RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format

Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format. The combination of miniature tag and read/write head enables the identification of very small metal objects in very restricted spaces. These enable the implementation of piracy protection applications for spare parts and consumables. Typical applications for this solution can be found in machine building, wood processing machines, or CNC machining tools, and also in packaging technology and electronics manufacturing.
With 316 bytes of available memory and password protection, the mini tag with the SLIX chip from NXP can be used as a digital nameplate for unique component identification. This allows manufacturer data, technical specifications, or the service history to be stored in order to implement effective piracy protection in machines or other applications. The password function of the tag provides protection against the unauthorised reading and writing of information. Alternative charging models can also be implemented by recording machine runtimes and component service times.
The read/write heads are available for both flush and non-flush installation. A variant supporting HF bus mode is also provided for both options. HF bus mode enables the cost-effective installation of up to 32 read/write heads in a line topology, thus substantially reducing the installation effort required.
Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
Read more...Step into the visual factory Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.
Read more...Monitoring the voltage drop in cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
With its new M12Plus connectors, Turck Banner is directly shifting the condition monitoring of cables subject to severe stress to the connection technology. The connectors, which come with voltage and current monitoring and a Bluetooth chip, enable measured voltage and current values to be sent wirelessly to a controller.
Read more...Smart alternative for float switches ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
With the LI level sensor, you can reliably detect leakages and point levels on a permanent basis. The capacitive measuring system has no moving parts. Malfunction or maintenance issues due to deposits on the mechanical parts are therefore eliminated.
Read more...Improved inductive coupler sets Turck Banner Southern Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Online teaser: Turck Banner has updated its inductive coupler sets and now also offers additional functions such as selective pairing in addition to improved performance.
Read more...Telco sensors in the pulp and paper industry Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
The pulp and paper industry poses a major problem for most photoelectric sensors. The high level of contamination in these dusty, dirty and grimy environments makes it impossible for most competing sensors to operate and sense reliably and efficiently.
Read more...Robust Ethernet cordset series of cables Turck Banner Southern Africa
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Turck Banner offers a product range comprising a wealth of different connectors and cables, including over 115 000 connection technology solutions with differing degrees of complexity.