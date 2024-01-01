Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format

May 2024 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format. The combination of miniature tag and read/write head enables the identification of very small metal objects in very restricted spaces. These enable the implementation of piracy protection applications for spare parts and consumables. Typical applications for this solution can be found in machine building, wood processing machines, or CNC machining tools, and also in packaging technology and electronics manufacturing.

With 316 bytes of available memory and password protection, the mini tag with the SLIX chip from NXP can be used as a digital nameplate for unique component identification. This allows manufacturer data, technical specifications, or the service history to be stored in order to implement effective piracy protection in machines or other applications. The password function of the tag provides protection against the unauthorised reading and writing of information. Alternative charging models can also be implemented by recording machine runtimes and component service times.

The read/write heads are available for both flush and non-flush installation. A variant supporting HF bus mode is also provided for both options. HF bus mode enables the cost-effective installation of up to 32 read/write heads in a line topology, thus substantially reducing the installation effort required.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


