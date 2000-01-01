Closed-loop production chain for metal additive manufacturing

May 2024 IT in Manufacturing

AMAZEMET has adopted solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build its metal additive manufacturing materials and supporting post-processing equipment.

AMAZEMET is focused on the commercialisation of ultrasonic atomisation to provide laboratory-scale units for the in-house manufacturing of powders with a tailored chemical composition that is suitable for various applications including additive manufacturing. Its team is aiming to broaden the scientific possibilities in materials development and metal additive manufacturing. Its engineering team relies on Siemens Xcelerator to help bring its products to market.

“In four years, we scaled from a small startup to a 60-person international company, collaborating with leading scientific and tech groups in development, prototyping and metal additive manufacturing. With our team expanding, centralising data became crucial to prevent costly errors like sending incorrect designs for production. That’s why we went digital with Siemens Xcelerator to streamline our growing data from designing and producing our technologies,” said Lukasz Zrodowski, CEO of AMAZEMET.

At the core of AMAZEMET’s product range result is rePowder, an ultrasonic atomiser that can be used to produce metal powder from any alloy in any feedstock form, even in small quantities for research purposes. In addition to the fundamental material processing technology, AMAZEMET has also developed post-processing solutions including inFurner, an affordable high-vacuum laboratory furnace for heat treatment processes. To accomplish this, the AMAZEMET team has adopted Siemens NX software for product engineering and Teamcenter X software for cloud-based product lifecycle management and collaboration.

“The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio enhances our efficiency, providing a single platform for managing documentation, product development and manufacturing processes. Its scalability supports our continuous growth, streamlining documentation management, accelerating design and removing obstacles to expansion,” said Zrodowsky. “NX significantly reduces our product development time, offering stability and reliability, even with the complex assemblies found in our rePowder device, preventing data losses and system crashes. Teamcenter X provides a cloud-based, harmonised data structure, ensuring all files and service documentation are accessible anywhere, at any time.”

“Additive manufacturing is going through huge growth, but it is also ripe for disruption. It offers flexibility of scale and freedom of geometry, and enables engineers and designers to create parts that are optimised, lightweight and could not have been conceived of before; but it faces challenges of accessibility before it can truly achieve its promise,” said Mariusz Zabielski, Siemens Digital Industries Software vice president. “It’s great to see a Polish company bringing new technologies to market and enhancing Poland’s position as a crucible of true innovation in the additive manufacturing space. AMAZEMET is another perfect example of how innovators and pioneers across a wide range of industries are adopting the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to transform and scale their businesses and fulfil the promise of widespread metal additive manufacturing adoption.”

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, cbcqueries.za@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za

Credit(s)

Siemens South Africa





