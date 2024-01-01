Hitachi Energy and SP Energy Networks to boost renewable energy flow

May 2024 News

Hitachi Energy has won an order from SP Energy Networks to design and deliver a first of its kind power quality solution to balance the grid and boost the flow of renewable energy across the UK. The solution will enable electricity network operator, SP Energy Networks, to add more renewables into the grid and facilitate the phase-out of fossil fuels.

The project, located at SP Energy Networks’ substation at Eccles, consists of two sets of an SVC Light STATCOM and a synchronous condenser controlled centrally by the MACH control system, connected at a common electrical node. This unique combination of technologies will maximise the future power system’s potential while also providing increased system resilience, thus supporting the increasing integration of renewables into the electricity grid.

Each STATCOM installation uses Hitachi Energy’s advanced power electronics and technology-leading MACH control and protection solutions to provide system strength, instantaneous voltage control, and maximum power flow. This market-leading technology entrusts a STATCOM to control a local synchronous condenser.

“The innovative power quality solution will increase the transfer capacity across the UK by up to 280 MW by improving the transmission network’s strength as more renewable generation is connected in Scotland,” said Billy Moore, senior project manager at SP Energy Networks. “The criticality of technology such as this will become more important as we reduce the usage of fossil fuels.”

“We are delighted to have co-created this innovative solution with SP Energy Networks, which will maintain grid stability and enable more clean electricity to flow through the system in the UK,” said Marco Berardi, head of the Grid and Power Quality Solutions and Service business at Hitachi Energy. “This pioneering innovation is yet another addition to our ever-evolving portfolio of power quality solutions that help grid operators overcome the immediate and long-term challenges of the energy transition.”

With the integration of more renewable energy into the grid, and the move away from conventional power plants, transmission system operators face a number of challenges. In this project, the SVC Light STATCOM and synchronous condenser, with combined control, generate or absorb reactive power to adjust the grid voltage and maintain system resilience.

For more information contact Lerato Nkosi, Hitachi Energy, +27 73 644 5464 , lerato.nkosi@hitachienergy.com, www.hitachienergy.com





