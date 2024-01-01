Hitachi Energy and SP Energy Networks to boost renewable energy flow
May 2024
News
Hitachi Energy has won an order from SP Energy Networks to design and deliver a first of its kind power quality solution to balance the grid and boost the flow of renewable energy across the UK. The solution will enable electricity network operator, SP Energy Networks, to add more renewables into the grid and facilitate the phase-out of fossil fuels.
The project, located at SP Energy Networks’ substation at Eccles, consists of two sets of an SVC Light STATCOM and a synchronous condenser controlled centrally by the MACH control system, connected at a common electrical node. This unique combination of technologies will maximise the future power system’s potential while also providing increased system resilience, thus supporting the increasing integration of renewables into the electricity grid.
Each STATCOM installation uses Hitachi Energy’s advanced power electronics and technology-leading MACH control and protection solutions to provide system strength, instantaneous voltage control, and maximum power flow. This market-leading technology entrusts a STATCOM to control a local synchronous condenser.
“The innovative power quality solution will increase the transfer capacity across the UK by up to 280 MW by improving the transmission network’s strength as more renewable generation is connected in Scotland,” said Billy Moore, senior project manager at SP Energy Networks. “The criticality of technology such as this will become more important as we reduce the usage of fossil fuels.”
“We are delighted to have co-created this innovative solution with SP Energy Networks, which will maintain grid stability and enable more clean electricity to flow through the system in the UK,” said Marco Berardi, head of the Grid and Power Quality Solutions and Service business at Hitachi Energy. “This pioneering innovation is yet another addition to our ever-evolving portfolio of power quality solutions that help grid operators overcome the immediate and long-term challenges of the energy transition.”
With the integration of more renewable energy into the grid, and the move away from conventional power plants, transmission system operators face a number of challenges. In this project, the SVC Light STATCOM and synchronous condenser, with combined control, generate or absorb reactive power to adjust the grid voltage and maintain system resilience.
For more information contact Lerato Nkosi, Hitachi Energy, +27 73 644 5464, lerato.nkosi@hitachienergy.com, www.hitachienergy.com
Further reading:
SKF South Africa celebrates 110 years
SKF South Africa
News
Established in 1914, SKF South Africa is proudly celebrating its rich 110-year heritage of delivering premium value solutions to customers across southern Africa.
Read more...
Hot dip galvanising: it’s all about the quality
News
Hot dip galvanising is a corrosion control mechanism. Yet, as with many things, hot dip galvanised articles are frequently – and inaccurately – judged on their surface appearance only.
Read more...
SKF and eThekwini untap bright young minds
SKF South Africa
News
The Water and Sanitation Unit of eThekwini Municipality hosts a biennial student conference that is aimed at raising awareness in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The theme of the 2024 conference, ‘Water shortages and finding alternate technologies’, perfectly dovetails with SKF South Africa’s commitment to investing in the future of bright young minds and to finding sustainable environmental solutions.
Read more...
Beckhoff Automation records a successful financial year for 2023
News
Automation specialist, Beckhoff Automation successfully continued on its growth trajectory in 2023. The automation technology specialist was able to increase its sales to €1,75 billion.
Read more...
Reflecting 30 years of growth
WEG Africa
News
Starting out in 1994 to serve the metropolitan area with a range of low-voltage electric motors, WEG Africa’s Cape Town branch has grown. Testament to this is the fact that it has again outgrown its premises, and last year relocated to larger, well-equipped facilities in Richmond Business Park.
Read more...
SKF seizes more counterfeit products
SKF South Africa
News
As a part of its ongoing initiative to ensure the supply of genuine and reliable products to its customers, SKF announced the recent seizure of a sizable number of products marked SKF from five counterfeit sellers in the main Nigerian bearing markets of Kano, Kaduna and Lagos. These traders were non-authorised traders of SKF products.
Read more...
Moore Process Controls is moving ahead
Moore Process Controls
News
Moore Process Controls was established in South Africa in 1985, migrating from a local agent for Moore Products in the USA to a multi-faceted company with a wide range of automation and optimisation capabilities.
Read more...
BMG’s machine tools on show at Machine Tools Africa
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
News
BMG will be participating at the Machine Tools Africa exhibition. Its stand will showcase the company’s comprehensive range of quality branded tools and equipment, which has been carefully selected by specialists, to meet the exact requirements of customers in diverse sectors.
Read more...
Enlit Africa reimagines energy security in Africa
News
The prestigious Enlit Africa 2024 exhibition has the goal of addressing the very real energy security concerns felt by companies across Africa.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The digital deluge
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
One of the issues arising out of our newfound ability to generate our own electricity is the ability to store it. BESS systems are the order of the day, and we regularly run stories on this new development. ...
Read more...