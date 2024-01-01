Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Optimising green hydrogen production

May 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

A recent Markets and Markets research report titled ‘Green Hydrogen Market, Industry Size Forecast Report’ outlines that the segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. This growth is driven by lowered production of renewable energy costs, development of electrolysis technologies, and demand from fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and the power industry.

However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. “The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models. The demand for green hydrogen currently is limited to the developed and developing countries that are a part of the net-zero emissions pact,” notes Markets and Markets.

As it stands, one of the major obstacles in the green hydrogen process is the ability to achieve optimal fuel and air distribution to the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) stack. A PEM stack uses electricity to turn water into oxygen and hydrogen by electrolysis. The stack is therefore the core working element of the electrolyser. The more stacks you have, the more hydrogen you can produce.

Process automation systems such as AI algorithms and data intelligence, together with a software-centric universal automation offer based on the IEC61499 standard for interoperability and portability, optimise the complex green hydrogen production processes by predicting and controlling parameters. This increases efficiency, quality and safety, while reducing capex, and accelerating faster time to market.

A whitepaper by Schneider Electric entitled ‘How Technology Can Advance Green Hydrogen’ outlines three crucial steps to successfully transitioning to green hydrogen:

• Improving knowledge to drive design and engineering results.

• Ensuring safety and efficiency to optimise operations.

• Developing and implementing requirements for green certification.

Producing hydrogen through electrolysis has been possible for a long time. However, green hydrogen is still implemented on a smaller scale than its renewable energy peers. One of the major stumbling blocks is the scaling-up process, a challenge faced by many new technologies. Transitioning from small-scale viability demonstrations to large-scale industrial processing requires a shift from strictly scientific and technological obstacles to logistical challenges.

The second challenge, safety, sees industry acknowledging the risks associated with green hydrogen. Importantly, green hydrogen also possesses features that make it safer to handle than conventional fuels like gasoline and diesel.

When used correctly, hydrogen’s versatility and strength as an energy carrier allow it to be used directly to power fuel cells or to store excess energy from renewable sources. Large amounts of hydrogen can be stored in tanks as high-pressure gas, and more significant amounts can be stored as a liquid at low pressures and cryogenic temperatures. That said, any system used to handle hydrogen must address the relevant safety hazards unique to its material properties.

Looking at green certification, the challenge for producers is to ensure all produced hydrogen is green and certified for off-takers. Since handling hydrogen is similar to handling natural gas, these challenges can be solved with technology solutions that have a long and proven history in the oil and gas industry. Digitalisation will play a significant role in resolving these challenges, and at the same time will facilitate more efficient and immediate collaboration.

There are a number of key technology solutions that can play an important role in green hydrogen production. These include:

• Process modelling and integrated engineering using a digital twin.

• A combined safety, power, and process control system.

• AI and machine learning (ML to improve analytics for optimised asset performance).

• Blockchain to enable verifiable green certification.

To view the white paper visit https://tinyurl.com/rf7spr7w


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Seeing the bigger picture for solar power
Electrical Power & Protection
Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa’s future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. However, we need to start looking at the bigger picture.

Read more...
Electronic products, services and design tools from RS South Africa
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
RS South Africa has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products.

Read more...
Automation system for sustainable energy plant
Valmet Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA automation system to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

Read more...
Common power quality factors affecting transformers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.

Read more...
Microgrids meet energy requirements of remote operations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the world’s second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.

Read more...
Step into the visual factory
Turck Banner Southern Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.

Read more...
The commercialisation of battery energy storage systems
RJ Connect Electrical Power & Protection
According to the ‘Electricity Market Report 2023’ published by the International Energy Agency), 98% of new power will be generated from renewable energy in the next three years. We need megawatt-level battery energy storage systems (BESS) with fast responses.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved