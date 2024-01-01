New industrial control and communication range





RS South Africa has announced RS PRO’s new Industrial Control and Communication range, adding 1250 new products across more than 18 technologies to RS PRO’s existing automation and control portfolio of over 41 000 products.

The new range can control every stage of industrial operations that are essential for keeping businesses monitored, efficient and productive, and therefore achieving optimal results. It provides an effective solution for predictive maintenance, production optimisation and energy savings, focusing on supporting customers in the design and monitor of control cabinets, panels and cutting-edge communication solutions.

The Industrial Control and Communication range caters to a broad spectrum of sectors, including food and beverage, paper and packaging, medical, pharmaceutical, chemical, petroleum, equipment manufacturing, utilities, and energy automation. Aimed at designers, machine builders and maintainers, RS PRO ensures that its unique range addresses the specific needs of each customer.



Erick Wessels, sales director at RS South Africa.

In the ever-changing industrial landscape, RS PRO remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and innovation, providing customers with a broad choice of solutions meeting design and compliance specifications at all stages of the product lifecycle. From cables and connectors to sensors, DIN rail terminal blocks, HMI displays and more, RS PRO offers a comprehensive one-brand solution for diverse industrial automation needs.

