Automation system for sustainable energy plant

Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA automation system to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP), currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom. The order was placed by LSEP, and Valmet will work closely with its delivery partners, Black & Veatch – an engineering, procurement and construction management contractor, and Babcock & Wilcox – a powertrain technology provider.

The plant will be operational in 2025. “Valmet has a strong track record and excellent references in the waste-to-energy sector, and has the knowledge and experience that will help our project to be a success”, says Gary Craigie, project director at LSEP.

“With this contract, Valmet secures another sustainable energy plant site in the United Kingdom. In this case, many of the main contractors in this sector will be working together toward a common objective. It is therefore a further opportunity to showcase our expert engineering capability. It also demonstrates the importance of an experienced automation vendor to integrate all the plant subsystems and make sense of the data to enable efficient plant operations,” says Chris Heywood, Valmet country manager for United Kingdom and Ireland.

The LSEP facility will export 60,3 megawatt of electricity to the grid using residual waste as a fuel. The residual waste is a waste material remaining once materials that can be recycled have been removed.

Valmet’s total scope of delivery includes a Valmet DNA automation system, safety related systems, and an information management server.

