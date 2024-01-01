Editor's Choice
Prioritising arc flash safety

February 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones. Every company’s electrical safety strategy should be based on limiting workers’ exposure to such electrical hazards as arc flash and electrocution. Fluke says the best way to keep operators out of harm’s way is to give them access to the right non-contact tools that not only protect them, but also dramatically reduce (by up to 50%) the amount of time they are required to work on live circuits in arc flash zones.

Arc flash is the light and heat created from an arc fault explosion; temperatures can reach up to 19 000°C, and are capable of igniting an operator’s clothing and burning the skin of anyone within a couple of metres. Arc flash can also melt metal, cause lung and eyesight damage, and lead to hospitalisation or even death.

Engineers and health and safety teams will be familiar with establishing arc flash boundaries and wearing arc-rated clothing and rubber-insulating gloves. However, using non-contact test and measurement tools means operators can minimise the level of personal protective equipment (PPE) required and the amount of time they need to spend inside the boundary.

One such product is Fluke’s PQ400 electrical measurement window (EMW), permanently installed into cabinets with voltage and current connections inside the panel. The PQ400 gives workers access to critical power quality and energy data while decreasing testing time and maintaining a high level of safety. Users can plug their power quality tools directly into the EMW to collect all the needed data.

Together with the safety aspect, the advantages of using the PQ400 include lower maintenance costs and reduced downtime. This is attained by making critical power quality and energy measurements without opening the panel door. The EMW also enables logging and monitoring to be done at any time without disrupting operations, while increasing measurement efficiency.

A second product, Fluke’s CV400 ClirVu window, is a permanent infrared window that provides a view of what is on the other side of a panel, without workers being exposed to live voltage or needing full PPE. It offers the most visibility into a panel for a thermal camera, simplifying the inspection process by allowing measurements to be taken without having to open a cabinet. The widest Fluke window option available also helps to reduce the time and costs involved in preventive maintenance.

Likewise, Fluke’s TiS75+ thermal camera enables operators to capture and measure heat energy emanating from a source without having to make physical contact, meaning they can see instantly what’s running too hot or too cold before anything breaks down. Offering one-handed image capture, review and save facilities, the camera helps operators keep a safe distance from an arc flash boundary. Using the Fluke Connect app allows them to compare thermal scans over time.

A fourth product, the Fluke 376 FC clamp meter, makes it possible to set up measurements and transmit the data from inside the arc flash boundary, meaning someone within 20 metres of the equipment can open the Fluke Connect app and read the figures from outside the boundary. As well as reducing the time technicians spend in the arc flash boundary, the clamp meter helps them log, trend and monitor measurements remotely so they can pinpoint intermittent faults.

Finally, the Fluke 3000FC digital multimeter is a flexible DMM allowing users to read results through the Fluke Connect app outside the arc flash boundary. Using this equipment cuts technicians’ time inside the boundary, and offers them an easy-to-read display with large digits and a bright backlight.

In summary, there is no need for engineers to put themselves in an arc blast zone if they can avoid being there. Products such as wireless and non-contact tools and remote displays can help place them as far away as possible from risk and danger, while allowing them to take accurate, instant readings that can be analysed remotely. Arc flash safety is essential, and the latest thermal imaging and wireless testing tools are the best way to offer operators maximum protection.

Product: https://bit.ly/3GosRsB


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Easy to use energy management tool for compressed air
Comtest Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For the efficient management of plant operations, the critical considerations include product quality, safety, downtime, and energy use. A production plant in Germany has set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal of 25% by 2030, and turned to the Plant Energy manager to help deliver that target.

Read more...
Sustainable energy optimisation for rubber manufacturers
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s rubber is a major material used in both the mining and automotive sectors. Now, with increasing pressure to address energy usage and optimisation, the intervention of Associated Energy Services, a leading operations and maintenance service provider to the steam and boiler sector, could be a game changer.

Read more...
Seeing the bigger picture for solar power
Electrical Power & Protection
Implementing sustainable and renewable energy solutions has become critical in assuring South Africa’s future, and one of the avenues being explored is the use of solar power. However, we need to start looking at the bigger picture.

Read more...
Electronic products, services and design tools from RS South Africa
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
RS South Africa has launched a campaign across its broad range of more than 250 000 electronic products.

Read more...
Automation system for sustainable energy plant
Valmet Automation Electrical Power & Protection
Valmet will deliver a comprehensive Valmet DNA automation system to Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant (LSEP) currently under construction in Northwich, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

Read more...
Common power quality factors affecting transformers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Commercial and industrial buildings commonly have a 208/120 V transformer in a delta-wye configuration to feed receptacles. Single-phase, non-linear loads connected to the receptacles produce triple harmonics, which add up in the neutral. When this neutral current reaches the transformer, it is reflected into the delta primary winding, which causes overheating and transformer failures.

Read more...
Optimising green hydrogen production
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
A recent Markets and Markets research report outlines that the green hydrogen segment is set to reach $7,3 billion by 2027, growing at 61% CAGR. However, the report also warns that hydrogen as a fuel source has not gained widespread acceptance. The technologies required to use hydrogen efficiently are still in the developing phase, or are working models.

Read more...
Microgrids meet energy requirements of remote operations
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As the world’s second largest continent, the vast expanse of Africa lends itself to remote operations, often hundreds of kilometres away from civilisation and the hub of infrastructure and supply, such as energy. The good news is advancements in off-grid electrification have opened new possibilities for remote industries.

Read more...
Step into the visual factory
Turck Banner Southern Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
At Banner, the visual factory comprises three key applications for lighting and indication in industrial settings. These applications include the ability to help machines and workstations quickly communicate their status to people nearby, to use light to guide workers to perform certain tasks such as part picking, and to provide illumination for work areas and tasks.

Read more...











