Protecting Australia’s harbours from a silent threat
January 2024
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed the addition of remote monitoring to the existing cathodic protection (CP) systems at five berths in Port Kembla, Australia. This will enhance their surveillance and provide accurate energy monitoring. CP systems are monitored on both concrete and steel structures, with different numbers of transformer/rectifiers, anodes and reference electrodes. This complicates the monitoring requirements. The measurement data is now sent via the 4G mobile phone network to the NSW Ports Data2Desktop web portal, which integrates the CP systems into the NSW Ports remote berth monitoring.
“Monitoring of CP systems involves measuring T/R output voltages as high as 60 volts, individual anode currents using existing current shunts which are only millivolts, and reference electrodes which require very high input impedances,” explains David Celine, managing director of Omniflex. “Our PowerView iRef8 monitoring unit, with its individual channel isolation, high input impedance, and multiple measurement ranges is purpose designed for these CP monitoring applications.”
Checking cathodic protection functionality is usually done by inspection once every six or 12 months. Corrosion is silent, and any failures such as disconnected anodes or failed power supplies could go unnoticed for up to a year, leaving structural steel unprotected against corrosion. Tracking the electricity usage of CP systems has other benefits too. Firstly, energy consumption can be quantified for cost allocation purposes. Furthermore, a business’ sustainability depends on accurately measuring its carbon footprint, so monitoring energy usage of CP systems is key to meeting this goal.
RFID made simple Pepperl+Fuchs
Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs now offers a practical solution for users looking for an easy entry into the world of RFID with all its possibilities. The new F191 RFID read/write device combines the advantages of sophisticated industrial UHF technology with a standardised interface for IO-link communication.
Read more...How lighting solutions support lean manufacturing processes Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The philosophy of lean principles is a big trend in the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasises using time and resources as efficiently as possible in order to reduce waste and focus on value-added activities. Here are four examples of how lighting solutions can help increase efficiency by addressing common sources of wasted time and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Read more...Programmable LED indicators Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Turck Banner is expanding its portfolio of LED lights with the robust LED indicators of the K100 series. These units improve workflow and reduce downtime through clearly communicated status information.
Read more...Optimising automated seed production Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
A leading seed specialist in Germany uses state-of-the-art plant breeding methods to increase yields and improve the resistance of plants to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. This requires the seed to be propagated and processed under controlled climatic conditions to high quality standards. Turck’s compact TBEN RFID interfaces for highly available systems meet the requirement for redundancy.
Read more...New mobile handheld readers Pepperl+Fuchs
Industrial Wireless
Pepperl+Fuchs has expanded its range of handheld readers with the introduction of an extremely powerful variant, the OHV210 series mobile handheld readers. The new devices, which are equipped with a Bluetooth 5 interface for low energy consumption, reliably read all common 1-D and 2-D barcodes, even on reflective or differently coloured surfaces.
Read more...The argument for remote tank monitoring Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When considering the potential consequences of inadequate tank farm monitoring, images of disasters like the Buncefield fire probably spring to mind first. However, with the development of safety regulations and equipment, these catastrophic events are becoming far less common over time.
Read more...Short-range wireless review
Industrial Wireless
Over the last 25 years, short-range wireless connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and near-field communication (NFC) have revolutionised the world in which we live, enabling an enormous connected device ecosystem that is projected to reach an installed base of 48 billion devices in 2023.
Read more...The importance of understanding SIL ratings Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
IS & Ex
Major industrial accidents around the world, like the Bhopal chemical plant disaster, have occurred due to insufficient and poorly designed safety systems. Gary Bradshaw, director of alarm and safety system specialist Omniflex, explains how SIL ratings work and the dangers of the misconceptions that exist around them.