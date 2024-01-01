Infrared camera for condition monitoring and early fire detection

The Optris PI 640i thermal imager is the smallest measuring VGA infrared camera, with a body-sized volume of 45 x 56 x 90 mm and weighing only 269 to 340 g, depending on the lens. It counts among the most compact thermal imaging cameras on the market.

The PI 640i is specifically designed for outdoor condition monitoring and fire detection. The unit’s environmental rating of IP66 and its integrated air purge ensure reliable 24/7 operation under harsh conditions. The built-in heater/fan has an extra wide operating temperature range of -40 to 50°C. This IR camera has a specification of 640 x 480 pixels and delivers pin-sharp radiometric pictures and real-time HD videos with a specification of 1280 x 720 pixels. The USB server (PoE) ensures easy integration of both camera streams (IR + VIS) into the video management systems.





The high-resolution infrared camera finds use in all industrial applications where pin-sharp infrared pictures and videos are essential for process monitoring, condition monitoring, early fire detection and optimisation. The real-time thermographic images are especially valuable for surveillance and quality assurance in the automotive sector, and in the plastics, semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. The unit can be delivered with industrial thermal imager equipment, and comes with an extensive licence-free thermography software package.

