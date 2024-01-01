Infrared camera for condition monitoring and early fire detection
January 2024
Temperature Measurement
The Optris PI 640i thermal imager is the smallest measuring VGA infrared camera, with a body-sized volume of 45 x 56 x 90 mm and weighing only 269 to 340 g, depending on the lens. It counts among the most compact thermal imaging cameras on the market.
The PI 640i is specifically designed for outdoor condition monitoring and fire detection. The unit’s environmental rating of IP66 and its integrated air purge ensure reliable 24/7 operation under harsh conditions. The built-in heater/fan has an extra wide operating temperature range of -40 to 50°C. This IR camera has a specification of 640 x 480 pixels and delivers pin-sharp radiometric pictures and real-time HD videos with a specification of 1280 x 720 pixels. The USB server (PoE) ensures easy integration of both camera streams (IR + VIS) into the video management systems.
The high-resolution infrared camera finds use in all industrial applications where pin-sharp infrared pictures and videos are essential for process monitoring, condition monitoring, early fire detection and optimisation. The real-time thermographic images are especially valuable for surveillance and quality assurance in the automotive sector, and in the plastics, semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. The unit can be delivered with industrial thermal imager equipment, and comes with an extensive licence-free thermography software package.
Universal temperature transmitter with drift detection WIKA Instruments
Temperature Measurement
The new model T38 digital temperature transmitter from WIKA enables extremely flexible and stable temperature measurement. The instrument offers a maximum of sensor connection combinations, and a new type of drift detection.
Read more...Temperature monitoring in the metal casting process Instrotech
Temperature Measurement
During metal casting, the liquid material is poured into a mould, and after solidification becomes a solid body. Both too-high and too-low casting temperatures can lead to quality defects. The compact Optris PI 05M infrared thermal imaging camera from Instrotech can monitor the casting process.
Read more...Pyrometer range with enhanced features
Temperature Measurement
AMETEK Land has relaunched its market-leading SPOT pyrometer range with enhanced features and benefits for a wide range of industrial applications. The new SPOT+ family offers a wide range of temperature measurement from 50 to 3500°C, and a choice of different wavelengths for applications including metals, glass, cement and lime kilns, and foundries.
Read more...Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
Temperature Measurement
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.
Read more...Cone penetration testing Instrotech
Pressure Measurement & Control
Everyone has walked along a wet beach at some time and noticed how the damp sand wobbles like jelly when stepped on several times. This may be fun on a beach, but it’s no joke at a construction site or in an earthquake. Houses and streets built on drained swampland or unconsolidated soil or sediment can sink in certain situations, after which they must be condemned for use.
Read more...Infrared measurement technology for scrap recycling Instrotech
Temperature Measurement
Instrotech offers fire protection with infrared cameras and IR measurement technology. One application is a shredding facility in a scrap recycling plant that operates unmanned for an extended period and has known risks for starting a fire.
Read more...Improving safety in glass manufacturing
Temperature Measurement
AMETEK Land has supplied its LWIR-640 thermal imagers and NIR-B-2K-Glass cameras to leading glass manufacturing facility O-I Seville. Together, these instruments provide glass leak detection and furnace ...
Read more...Networked beer tanks Instrotech
Sensors & Transducers
A level measurement with a remote transmitter is highly practical for detecting hazards and other level and fill-level applications. Take pubs, for instance, where an emptying beer tank could be equally dangerous.