Easy integration of a motor into a machine

The linear drives feature an integrated feedback system – a scanning head and a scale tape – to form a new type of functional unit. One Cable Technology enables signal transmission directly via the periphery of the motor. As a result, only one cable is required for the power supply, the feedback system and the thermal sensor. This not only reduces the wiring to the control cabinet, but also enables extremely simple commissioning via the electronic nameplate, which contains all the relevant motor parameters. The scanning head is also pre-aligned and directly coupled to the coil unit, eliminating time-consuming assembly and alignment procedures for the feedback system. The linear motors are available for both the 400 V (AL8000) and 48 V (AL8100) ranges. When combined with the ELM72xx servo terminals, the AL8100 therefore offers a complete linear motor solution for the low-voltage range for the very first time.

Further reading:

R200 part saves recycler millions

igus Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

The time is now to implement a motor management strategy

Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

New technology for steelmaking line

ABB South Africa Motion Control & Drives

...

Read more...

Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Bearing heater facilitates installation

SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Versatile diesel engines

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

World-first order for nine gear units for SEW-EURODRIVE

SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments

Motion Control & Drives

Read more...

Precise part machining

Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

A simple switch to a polymer bearing, in place of stainless steel, has saved lead acid battery recycler, Frys Metals, tens of thousands of rands in maintenance costs, and much more in preventing lost production time.Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one ofProduction uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.With an engine for nearly every application, Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump and lawnmower applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and bespoke industrial applications.After the recent X.e series agitator unit launch, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa secured an order for nine units earmarked for the mining industry – a world-class first.ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification, and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.toolcraft manufactures on behalf of its customers using its 60 CNC machines, and designs, plans and builds turnkey production systems for companies in various industries, having added injection moulding, mould making and additive manufacturing technologies along the way. Robotics is the company’s newest technology division. This is why toolcraft relies on PC-based control, including in the production cells, which have seven-axis milling robots for machining components at CNC level.