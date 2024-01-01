Precise detection of complex rotational movements

The EP3751-0260 EtherCAT Box module by Beckhoff connects an acceleration sensor with an inertial measurement unit (IMU) − a gyroscope. This unit measuring just 30 x 86 x 22 mm provides accurate detection of acceleration and rotational motion in addition to shock, vibration and tilt measurement, both as preprocessed values and as raw sensor data.
An ultra low noise three-axis accelerometer with 20-bit resolution and an adaptable measuring range of ±2, ±4 and ±8 g is integrated. The sampling frequency is 4 kHz. The built-in sensor is suitable for applications where low frequencies need to be monitored with as little noise as possible, for example in monitoring building work, bridge monitoring, robotics or condition monitoring. In addition, the I/O box module features a low noise, temperature stable three-axis MEMS gyroscope sensor (6DoF IMU) to record rotational motion across the three axes.
With these two sensors, a wide variety of motion applications can be measured using just one I/O box module, and even complex rotational motion can be recorded precisely. The high-performance EtherCAT connection also ensures virtually delay-free transmission to the evaluating measuring system. The sensor data is parameterisable and can be transmitted as raw values (unprocessed/unfiltered) or as preprocessed measurement data. The latter can then be filtered, processed and evaluated using TwinCAT Analytics, for example.
