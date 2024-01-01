TwinCAT Chat integrates LLMs into the automation environment

TwinCAT Chat was developed to integrate LLMs into control engineering, giving users a clear benefit when compared to using ChatGPT traditionally in a web browser, for example. This greatly simplifies the development process, as communication and code exchange are seamlessly integrated. Furthermore, the basic initialisation of the LLM has been tailored specifically to TwinCAT requests. You can thus ask specific questions directly, and don’t have to tell the LLM that you are using TwinCAT first, and that the code examples are expected in Structured Text. In addition, the generated code can be easily transferred, which not only saves developers time, but also prevents the errors that occur when transferring code manually. For efficient interaction with TwinCAT Chat, simple one-click pre-tested requests can be used that are specifically designed to improve the user’s workflow.

Large language models offer a number of benefits for both automation engineers and enterprise management. For automation engineers, LLMs have the potential to revolutionise the development process by automatically generating and completing code. This speeds up the entire process. In addition, you can even have LLMs create personal tutorials and specifically ask for solutions to problems that arise. From an enterprise management perspective, LLMs promote knowledge transfer within the organisation. They can act as a central knowledge base, storing valuable information and making it available when needed. In addition, LLMs can relieve the pressure on the support team by serving as the first point of contact for customer inquiries.

Decarbonising the mining industry requires a purposeful methodology combined with a suite of solutions. ABB’s automation and digital portfolio empowers miners to succeed in their all-electric ambitions.ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.Increasing capability and connectivity generate greater cybersecurity concerns. Internet connectivity and the adoption of Wi-Fi on the plant floor opens doors for bad actors to access all types of digital assets. Whereas in years past the availability of industrial digital devices was paramount, today confidentiality and integrity play equally important roles.AI can date its origins back to the 1950s. What we are actually seeing today are the results of decades of research and technological developments. When it comes to the food and beverage sector, things are no different and more businesses are reaping the benefits of AI technologies.The oil and gas industry plays a major role in the global economy, and has in recent years come under increasing pressure to meet sustainability targets, while still maintaining high levels of operations and lowering the end-to-end lifecycle costs of its assets. Fortunately, thanks to advances in connectivity and digital analytics, they can move towards a position that allows them to enter the next phase of advanced organisational and process management in tandem with sustainability goals.Cloud technology has become a driving force for South African companies to adapt their IT infrastructure. They are blending cloud services with on-premises solutions to harness the best from a multi-cloud, hybrid world. The conversation now is is about figuring out the optimal blend.toolcraft manufactures on behalf of its customers using its 60 CNC machines, and designs, plans and builds turnkey production systems for companies in various industries, having added injection moulding, mould making and additive manufacturing technologies along the way. Robotics is the company’s newest technology division. This is why toolcraft relies on PC-based control, including in the production cells, which have seven-axis milling robots for machining components at CNC level.Process automation plays a vital role in making the mining industry more sustainable. By leveraging advanced automation systems, mining companies can optimise resource utilisation, minimise energy consumption, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.The rise of smart manufacturing has seen a growing number of cyberthreats in the industrial sector as an unintended consequence of the convergence of IT and OT. While this achieves better efficiency and creates greater value, it also exposes traditionally isolated OT systems to all kinds of cyberattacks.The automotive industry is in the midst of a technology-driven revolution that will not only advance the safety and sustainability of transportation, but also transform how consumers interact with their vehicles and the OEM brands behind them.