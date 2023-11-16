Get in shape to engineer efficiently

The EPLAN Platform 2024 has been available since September 2023, and there is a great need amongst users to take a closer look at the new functions. The new eLearning course, EPLAN Update Training 2024, has 18 individual modules and provides valuable support for crucial innovations. An example is dealing with the mathematical calculations for block properties in EPLAN. These allow statistical comparisons to be made, or the appropriate protective device to be determined, to name just two examples. Other EPLAN Platform topics are also addressed in the current eLearning course modules for Version 2024.
They are divided into the following six topic areas:
• User interface (greater ease of use).
• Block properties (complex calculations).
• Terminals (optimised Terminal Editor).
• PLC (improvements to symbolic addresses).
• EPLAN Platform (optimisations in the new version).
• EPLAN Pro Panel (total weight calculation for control cabinets and navigation cube).
Shaping up in just 45 minutes
What does an eLearning course look like? An introduction at the beginning explains the new functions. Then it moves into in-depth content, with engineering on the EPLAN Platform. A brief quiz at the end of every eLearning course gives the participants the security of knowing they have understood the topic. As far as time is concerned, a user should spend 30 to 45 minutes per module, on average, to get up to speed on the respective topic.
International standards considered
Meanwhile, there are around 1500 eLearning courses available in up to 16 languages, including Japanese and Chinese. What is unique is that all the content is completely localised. Users do not have to settle for reading subtitles, but instead get course contents worldwide adapted to their own language. Brief, interactive learning modules, customised to international standards, ensure quick, self-paced learning success for users around the globe.
Access is free for subscription clients, and for teachers and students in the EPLAN Education area. Users can simply log onto the website at www.eplan.com, start the appropriate eLearning course, and begin to engineer efficiently with the newest functions.
