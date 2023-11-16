Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Automation in water and wastewater

January 2024 News

By Peter Marumong, cluster segment leader at Schneider Electric.


Peter Marumong.

The annual performance plan of the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) outlined the challenges faced by the South African water sector. These include poor maintenance, recurring droughts driven by climatic variation, inequities in access to water and sanitation, deteriorating water quality, and a lack of skilled water engineers. The above are well known, each adding to the country’s water crisis challenges. In the case of skilled water engineers, or the lack thereof, the challenge is compounded by factors such as an ageing workforce, limited educational opportunities and low industry attractiveness.

Here, automation technology can provide some relief, and while it is not the silver bullet to eliminating the country’s water and wastewater (WWW) skills shortage, it can provide utilities and operators with the necessary tools to alleviate some of the immediate skills challenges faced by the industry.

Evolution instead of revolution

The marketplace for automation in WWW is mature. These application-centric solutions decouple software from hardware, enabling end users to design adaptable systems that respond to evolving supply and demand-side conditions.

Automation offers native IT/OT integration, thus eliminating the need for complex gateways. This lends itself to a user-friendly system that benefits all stakeholders, including engineers, plant operators, systems integrators and machine builders.

Furthermore, designs can be virtually simulated and tested before deployment, and once defined as a digital asset, they can be ‘dragged and dropped’ into the user interface. Also, maintenance and troubleshooting are streamlined through automation, as the information remains up to date throughout an asset’s lifecycle.

This approach significantly reduces the workload of engineers, control room operators and maintenance personnel. Access to updated information improves overall uptime and reliability. The mean time to repair is shortened, as technicians no longer need to search through multiple sources for the data they need.

Automation solutions do not require an all-or-nothing approach. WWW operators can deploy it on a smaller scale, preserving current investments and minimising training needs. The ‘wrap and replace’ approach allows existing and new systems to run together, gradually scaling up as financial benefits become apparent.

The role of automation in the current skills gap

Automation technologies offer a viable solution to supplement some of the skills lacking in the WWW segment. By integrating automated systems and processes, the need for manual intervention and specialised expertise can be minimised. Some of the benefits are:

• Enhanced efficiency:. automated control systems continuously monitor water treatment processes, optimising parameters and adjusting operations in real time. This reduces the reliance on skilled personnel to oversee complex processes manually.

• Remote monitoring of assets: Experienced professionals can provide support and guidance to less experienced workers from afar. This virtual collaboration facilitates knowledge sharing and skill transfer, even in geographically dispersed locations.

There is no doubt that automation offers some compelling solutions. However, investment in skills development must continue to enjoy priority. Ultimately, the integration of automation and skilled personnel will play an important role in ensuring that the WWW industry overcomes some of its most pressing challenges.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

merSETA and Festo to establish 4IR centre
Festo South Africa News
merSETA partnered with Festo, a leading supplier of industrial automation solutions and a global leader in technical education, to establish a 4IR skills centre at Maluti TVET College.

Read more...
Young KwaZulu-Natal innovator shines at Eskom Expo
News
A young innovator from KwaZulu-Natal has won awards at the 43rd Eskom Expo International Science Fair for his research project, which uses renewable energy resources like solar and wind power as a backup power source for cell phone towers during loadshedding.

Read more...
The time is now to implement a motor management strategy
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.

Read more...
Electricity wheeled via Cape Town’s grid
News
The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid. Growthpoint Properties became the first party to wheel renewable electricity in the City in collaboration with licensed electricity trader Etana Energy.

Read more...
Innovate announces Space Challenge for SA innovators
News
Innovate UK invites South African youth interested in space technology to participate in the NextGen Space Challenge – an international knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunity for youth-led and space-related solutions, using Earth observation data to help tackle climate change and disaster management in South Africa.

Read more...
Iritron achieves impressive safety record
Iritron News
Iritron is an engineering, integration and manufacturing company, and also a provider of engineered solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems, decision support, and solar ...

Read more...
EtherCAT Technology Group celebrates 20 years
News
The 20-year milestones of EtherCAT and EtherCAT Technology Group are a reason to celebrate. To mark the occasion, Beckhoff invited guests to a gala dinner.

Read more...
Trends in the test and measurement industry
News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.

Read more...
Marathon Gold selects ABB for vital gold project
ABB South Africa News
Marathon Gold has agreed to a contract with ABB to design and commission the process and power control system for its Valentine Gold Project in Canada.

Read more...
Emerson accelerates factory automation capabilities
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Afag, an innovative leader in electric linear motion.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved