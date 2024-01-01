Noise solutions for valves

Emerson has announced its innovative new Fisher Whisper Trim technology for use in both rotary and globe valves, providing an extension to its current portfolio of Whisper noise solutions. This next generation of technology addresses noise issues by using additive manufacturing and other advanced techniques to create trim designs with increased capabilities.

Control valve noise is often problematic in industrial applications. It is created by high-pressure drops across a valve, which generate high velocities as the fluid moves through the narrowed passages in the valve body. This aerodynamic noise has a strong dependence on the gas velocity, so high-flow and high-pressure drop applications tend to reach high sound levels very quickly. This type of noise can damage hearing, and over time it can destroy tubing, sensitive equipment, nearby piping connections and valve components.

Rotary valves are typically less expensive than globe valves, but they are inherently prone to higher noise levels due to their trim configuration. It is difficult to incorporate a large amount of noise reduction into the trim because of the limited available space and other factors, so rotary valves are not usually employed in high-noise applications.

The new Fisher Whisper Trim technology addresses this issue, with additive manufacturing used to provide up to 20 A-weighted decibels (dBA) of sound level reduction, a 10 dBA improvement compared to traditionally manufactured solutions. These noise reduction levels are achieved while largely maintaining the high flow capacities common with rotary valves, and this solution saves significant costs when compared to globe valve alternatives.

A wide selection of low-noise trims is currently available in globe valves, each using a progressively more complicated trim configuration to produce higher levels of noise reduction. Usually, the more complex the trim style, the higher the noise reduction and cost, and the lower the flow capacity. If high flow capacities are required, a much larger valve body has previously been necessary when using traditional low noise trim designs.

The new technology addresses this issue by using additive manufacturing to create trim designs with increased flow capacity. Globe valves using this technology have a 20% increased flow capacity when compared to traditional trim designs, while still offering up to 30 dBA noise reduction. This enables the use of smaller valves, saving space and cost.

Each of these solutions provides significant noise reduction, without the drawbacks of traditional designs, giving end users more choices to solve issues related to valve installations where noise is problematic.





