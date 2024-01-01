Noise solutions for valves
January 2024
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Emerson has announced its innovative new Fisher Whisper Trim technology for use in both rotary and globe valves, providing an extension to its current portfolio of Whisper noise solutions. This next generation of technology addresses noise issues by using additive manufacturing and other advanced techniques to create trim designs with increased capabilities.
Control valve noise is often problematic in industrial applications. It is created by high-pressure drops across a valve, which generate high velocities as the fluid moves through the narrowed passages in the valve body. This aerodynamic noise has a strong dependence on the gas velocity, so high-flow and high-pressure drop applications tend to reach high sound levels very quickly. This type of noise can damage hearing, and over time it can destroy tubing, sensitive equipment, nearby piping connections and valve components.
Rotary valves are typically less expensive than globe valves, but they are inherently prone to higher noise levels due to their trim configuration. It is difficult to incorporate a large amount of noise reduction into the trim because of the limited available space and other factors, so rotary valves are not usually employed in high-noise applications.
The new Fisher Whisper Trim technology addresses this issue, with additive manufacturing used to provide up to 20 A-weighted decibels (dBA) of sound level reduction, a 10 dBA improvement compared to traditionally manufactured solutions. These noise reduction levels are achieved while largely maintaining the high flow capacities common with rotary valves, and this solution saves significant costs when compared to globe valve alternatives.
A wide selection of low-noise trims is currently available in globe valves, each using a progressively more complicated trim configuration to produce higher levels of noise reduction. Usually, the more complex the trim style, the higher the noise reduction and cost, and the lower the flow capacity. If high flow capacities are required, a much larger valve body has previously been necessary when using traditional low noise trim designs.
The new technology addresses this issue by using additive manufacturing to create trim designs with increased flow capacity. Globe valves using this technology have a 20% increased flow capacity when compared to traditional trim designs, while still offering up to 30 dBA noise reduction. This enables the use of smaller valves, saving space and cost.
Each of these solutions provides significant noise reduction, without the drawbacks of traditional designs, giving end users more choices to solve issues related to valve installations where noise is problematic.
Further reading:
Pinch valves for efficient flow control
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Included in BMG’s extensive portfolio of industrial slurry valves is a range of pinch valves, which have been developed to control the flow of liquids, powders, solids and abrasives in many industries.
Read more...
Valmet to deliver valve solutions to Sibanye-Stillwater’s lithium refinery
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Valmet will deliver a comprehensive package of critical valves and valve automation solutions to a lithium project run by Sibanye-Stillwater’s subsidiary, Keliber Oy in Kokkola, Finland.
Read more...
ENERGYValves sets down its own roots
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ENERGYValves, one of EMVAfrica’s three divisions, has relocated to its own facility in Midrand. The move was prompted by ENERGYValves’ excellent growth over the past few years, which amplified the need for more space to accommodate increased stockholding and resources.
Read more...
Rocket science by ARCA
Valve & Automation
Editor's Choice Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Control valves from ARCA, a specialist in industrial process control, are playing a key role in the European Space Agency’s generation 6 ARIANE rocket launchers at its launch pad located near Kourou in French Guiana. They also feature in the SpaceX launch site, Starbase in South Texas.
Read more...
Mascot control valve
Dupleix Liquid Meters (DLM)
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Superior performance in liquids and gaseous services is the hallmark of the GFlo globe control valve.
Read more...
New technology for high productivity in the sugar industry
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The Bosch Projects research and development team has designed and developed advanced Dimple Tube technology to optimise equipment productivity, reducing batch pan cycle time, improving pan floor capacity, and reducing operational costs.
Read more...
Flexible interfaces in plant engineering with the modular Festo angle seat valve
Festo South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The Angle Seat Valve VZXA from Festo is capable of efficiently and dependably regulating media flows at temperatures up to 230°C, while demonstrating resilience, adaptability and excellent performance.
Read more...
Anti-surge valves
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Anti-surge valves meet the most stringent requirements, and in the event of a disturbance must open lightning fast, with precise positioning and absolute reliability. One of the world’s leading compressor manufacturers selected Arca anti-surge valves for its compressor stations at a steel mill in Taiwan.
Read more...
A cost-effective flow control valve
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Sun Hydraulics has released the company’s first solenoid-operated, three-way proportional flow control valve as part of the expanding line of FLeX Series valves.
Read more...
Redundant multi-motor drive control for pump applications
Elonics
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
LS Electric’s HVAC dedicated drive, the H100 series, supports specialised built-in functionality to operate master-follower pumping applications, without the need for an external control device such ...
Read more...