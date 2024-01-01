Ultracompact mass flow meters with advanced transmitters

January 2024 Flow Measurement & Control

Emerson has introduced the Micro Motion G-Series line of Coriolis mass flow and density meters, the most compact dual-tube Coriolis mass flow meters on the market. They offer the same level of quality and reliability as standard designs, but in a much smaller and lighter form factor. Compared to traditional volumetric flow meters, they provide direct mass flow measurement, immunity of process temperature/pressure changes, and advanced process and health diagnostics.

Emerson also introduced the Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis transmitter, adding new capabilities for use with its Micro Motion family of Coriolis flow meters. The transmitter can be retrofitted to most existing Micro Motion sensors, and can be ordered with all new meters, including the new Micro Motion G-Series. The combination of these two new products provides an ideal solution for chemical and other industrial applications.

Micro Motion G-Series flow meters are ideal for chemical plants that need to improve safety, reduce energy use, and minimise emissions. They are available with Pressure Equipment Directive (PED), Safety Integrity Level SIL 2 and SIL3 certification, and are designed to meet NAMUR NE 132 guidelines. Hygienic models will also be available in the first half of 2024 for food and beverage, life sciences, and other applications where 3-A or European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG) certification is required.

Although Coriolis meters do not require upstream or downstream straight pipe runs like many other flow measurement technologies, some models have a larger footprint, limiting their use in confined spaces. Emerson’s new meters address this issue with a face-to-face dimension of less than 35 cm for the 2,5 cm line size model. The compact form factor is complemented by a significant reduction in weight, providing benefits for transportation, installation and safety.

The flexibility in communication and power options reduces installation cost and complexity. Connection to host systems is available via a combination of discrete and 4-20mA HART signals, or via digital connections. These include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions, including Ethernet/IP, Modbus TCP, and PROFINET. Each of these digital connections enables two-way communication of a variety of data, including process variables, diagnostics, status, configuration and calibration. This data can be used to implement proactive maintenance practices and digital transformation initiatives.

Six line sizes are available from 0,6 to 7 cm, and product selection is provided via simplified and streamlined configuration. Direct laser-etch tagging provides durability in even the harshest conditions, and eliminates the need for adhesive labels and spot-welded tags. MyEmerson digital specification tools are easily accessible through a QR code, providing a quick and easy solution for storing and accessing information related to each flow meter.

End users have deployed Micro Motion Coriolis flow meters extensively in a variety of industries, including chemical, food and beverage, life sciences, oil and gas, and petrochemical. Many of these end users are interested in switching to an upgraded transmitter with additional features and benefits, while avoiding the expense of changing existing flow meter installations, which typically have provided decades of trouble-free service.

The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis transmitter addresses this issue by providing a retrofit adaptor solution to replace the legacy transmitter in existing installations. Once installed, the transmitter will automatically interface with the existing flow meter, adding capabilities just as if it were a new application. The transmitter is compatible with all Micro Motion ELITE (CMF and CMFS), F-Series, H-Series, R-Series, T-Series, HPC-Series, and the new G-Series Coriolis flow meters.

The transmitter adds many new capabilities, including a Bluetooth connectivity option, which provides wireless communications at distances up to 15 metres between the transmitter and Emerson’s AMS Device Configurator. Wireless access via Bluetooth technology allows users to configure the meter, access Smart Meter Verification diagnostics, and access process information.

Using the AMS Device Configurator application, users can quickly locate and identify transmitters, and then perform tasks related to configuration, device status and diagnostics. Reliability is improved because transmitters no longer need to be opened for access, protecting them from exposure to the environment.

The transmitter has three configurable wired I/O channels to provide connectivity options, including 4-20mA HART, frequency output, discrete output and input, and Modbus RS-485. The Micro Motion 4700 provides an ideal solution for upgrades to existing Micro Motion Coriolis installations, and is available as an option to provide advanced capabilities for new installations.

The process industry can rely on Emerson’s robust equipment and expertise, leveraging these two products individually or together, to enhance both operational efficiency and equipment maintenance programmes.

Emerson Automation Solutions






