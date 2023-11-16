SEW-EURODRIVE joins hands for conservation

The SEW-EURODRIVE team at the SANParks Honorary Rangers Golf Day in Mbombela.

Dedicated SANParks honorary rangers across the country are committed to preserving and protecting our national parks. These passionate volunteers tirelessly devote their time, skills and resources, and their efforts play a vital role in ensuring the continued existence of our precious wildlife and ecosystems.

SEW-EURODRIVE recognises the significance of conservation and the critical role played by organisations like the SANParks honorary rangers, and proudly stands alongside them in this crucial mission. “At SEW-EURODRIVE, we understand the importance of conserving our natural heritage for the benefit of future generations, and this is why our Mbombela branch adopted the SANParks honorary rangers in that region as one of its corporate social investment projects,” explains Raymond Obermeyer, managing director of SEW-EURODRIVE.

One of the primary ways in which SEW-EURODRIVE extends its support is by providing much needed two-way radios. These communication tools are invaluable for the rangers as they carry out their diverse and challenging tasks, which range from wildlife monitoring and anti-poaching efforts to educational outreach programmes. The company also ensures that they are equipped with the essential tools to carry out their crucial work effectively, and these include travel medic kits, Garmin eTrex units, cane pangas, pruning shears, folding saws, steel cable cutters, chain saws, and tool sets.

Obermeyer says that SEW-EURODRIVE’s commitment to conservation extends beyond a mere donation of resources, and the company attended a Golf Day in Mbombela on 26 October in support of the SANParks honorary rangers.

SEW-EURODRIVE has been operating its Mbombela branch for more than 25 years, and during this time, it has become an integral part of the community. The company serves various industry sectors in the region, including agriculture, forestry, mining and general industry, contributing to the economic development and sustainability of the area.

SEW-EURODRIVE’s collaboration with the SANParks honorary rangers in the Mbombela region serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Through this partnership, the company is not only contributing to the conservation of South Africa’s natural treasures but also inspiring others to join the cause and ensure a brighter, more sustainable future for all. “We are proud to support the SANParks honorary rangers in their mission to protect and preserve South Africa’s biodiversity, and believe that together, we can make a meaningful difference,” concludes Obermeyer.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, bfutter@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za

Credit(s)

SEW-Eurodrive





