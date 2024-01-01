Conveyor drive technology increases energy efficiency
January 2024
Motion Control & Drives
LKAB has awarded ABB a contract to install two ABB gearless conveyor drives (GCDs) on the existing conveyor belt system at its Malmberget mine in Sweden.
The existing setup already carries up to 15 million tons of iron ore every year, but uses a 2800 kW wound rotor induction motor (WRIM) with gearbox to drive the conveyor. It will be replaced with ABB’s latest GCD technology, two 1600 kW models with permanent magnet motors (PMMs), to enable an increase in annual production while lowering energy use.
ABB’s installation engineers and project management team face the challenge of working in a tight space at around 1250 metres underground to remove the large equipment and replace it with the new units. Once the upgrade is complete in 2025, LKAB will be able to achieve energy efficiency savings of between 6 and 10%, which will translate to considerable OPEX savings per year.
ABB’s GCDs have a motor power of between 0,2 and 8 MW, removing the need for a gearbox, and thereby lowering maintenance costs while improving overall reliability and leading to greater uptime. A unique ABB innovation, they are known to be the most energy-efficient conveyor drive solution.
“We are managing the largest iron ore mines in Europe where productivity must remain high while energy efficiency increases,” said Pär Sundqvist, engineer and project owner at LKAB. “This important upgrade will improve the throughput on the conveyor and help us to meet our energy targets. ABB’s technology will also reduce both OPEX per ton and ongoing lifecycle costs.”
“The new ABB equipment will allow for an improved working environment in the mine – cleaner and safer,” said ABB Product Manager, Ulf Richter. “Gearless conveyor drives are known to be the most energy-efficient solution for conveyors, enabling reliable transportation of ore. The upgrade also means reduced noise and heat in the conveyor drive area.”
The GCD’s PMMs are directly coupled to the existing conveyor’s drive pulley, and can also be adapted to meet the particular demands of this underground installation. The main advantages are energy savings, health and safety improvements, reduced maintenance costs, and steady, solid production due to higher reliability.
ABB was awarded the project contract in the third quarter of 2023 and the installation will take place during scheduled maintenance stops, with the final commissioning due in August 2025.
R200 part saves recycler millions igus
Motion Control & Drives
A simple switch to a polymer bearing, in place of stainless steel, has saved lead acid battery recycler, Frys Metals, tens of thousands of rands in maintenance costs, and much more in preventing lost production time.
Read more...The time is now to implement a motor management strategy Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.
Read more...New technology for steelmaking line ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one of ...
Read more...Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
Read more...Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
Read more...Scaling up battery recycling ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.
Read more...World-first solution for platinum miner ABB South Africa
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
When a consulting engineering company approached ABB about a specific problem that its platinum mining client was experiencing at its smelter facility in the North West Province, it was an opportunity for the technology provider to showcase its innovation and adaptability in responding to specific customer requirements.