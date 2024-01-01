Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Effect of static electricity on overall equipment effectiveness

January 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Maria Eugenia Gonzalez, Product Specialist, SMC Spain.

Have you ever tried to remove the dust from your TV screen? It’s not easy. TV screens accumulate static charge during use, so trying to remove dust with a cloth becomes seemingly impossible because of the high static force involved. At home this effect is annoying, but in factories static electricity has a number of more serious implications, notably the effect on your bottom line, your OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness). Static electricity is the invisible OEE killer that creates downtime, bottlenecks and waste. Fortunately, there is a reliable and effective solution for removing it from all surface types: ionisers.

Static electricity is ever-present in production processes. Factors governing its generation include material type, humidity and temperature; aspects typically beyond our control. And there is another problem: common insulating materials can multiply their electrical resistance by up to 100 times at low relative humidity. The same material can therefore prove far more insulating on a dry day than on a humid day, in the same location. Thanks to the ionisers, however, we get to control these factors and avoid them compromising your OEE.

Lead the charge to boost performance

The implications of static are very real in manufacturing and process plants everywhere. Static affects film machines, labelling machines and packaging machines to list but a few. The forces generated can reduce machine speeds and even lead to significant stoppages of more than 10 minutes. But help is at hand.

By way of example, an SMC customer is now using ionising bars to improve the performance of their winding and unwinding machines. In this type of machine, the generation of static causes resistance in the passage of material, slowing production. By adopting the ionising bars and eliminating static, our customer could double the working speed of their machines.

Put a stop to downtime

In an ideal world, factories would endure no unplanned machine stoppages. Since there are so many factors already affecting or causing unscheduled stops, we definitely don’t want static to be another.

To illustrate the point, an SMC customer using a labelling machine was experiencing an average of 10 machine stoppages per month due to static electricity clogging the label output. In order to minimise static charge generation, the company initially bought a more expensive raw material because it caused fewer problems, adding further to the costs incurred. We resolved the issue by locating an ionising nozzle to discharge at the exit point of the labels. The result? No more machine stoppages, and reduced costs, as the problems with the cheaper raw material also disappeared.

Maintain quality and brand reputation

Beyond performance and productivity issues, static also has the potential to damage product quality and brand reputation. When particles adhere to surfaces due to static electricity, manufacturers can suffer from defective component finishes. In addition to the cost of scrapping the part and manufacturing a replacement, there are extra transportation costs. There’s also the ‘hidden’ costs of customer complaints and the damaging effect they have on brand reputation, a critical element of success for most businesses.

Ionisers provide a quick and easy solution to poor product quality. For instance, a leading automotive customer today uses SMC’s ionisers to combat surface static during cleaning processes. After just two weeks in operation the plant achieved results that exceeded its targets: the 6% process improvement is a significant gain in this high-volume industry.

Static also has a major impact on the manufacture of electronic products, driving the need to protect any components sensitive to electrostatic discharge (ESD) during handling operations. One PCB manufacturer opted to counter this issue by installing two SMC IZS ioniser bars at the entrance and exit of its insulator machine. After only two months, the company calculated a 30% reduction in the number of defective PCBs.

You can’t manage what you can’t measure

To overcome any problem you first must know its scale. In industry we tend to identify possible machine failures or evaluate consumption by using pressure switches or flow meters, for example. So why not measure static? Whether it’s a single machine or an entire production line, there are typically many points prone to the generation of static electricity. Without any measurement to identify problem zones, it becomes impossible to attack the issue in a targeted way. The use of a handheld electrostatic meter, however, provides a very easy way to perform this task. This is an essential solution for any factory that works with insulating materials.

Our ionisers and our knowledge of how to apply them for optimal results helps SMC customers to improve their OEE, the gold standard for measuring manufacturing productivity. Moreover, the easy implementation and maintenance of these products provides you with a fast return-on-investment (ROI) and very low total cost of ownership (TCO).

For further information please go to: https://tinyurl.com/4wsm5rxe.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 900 1233
Email: zasales@smcza.co.za
www: www.smcza.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SMC Corporation South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eaton brings next-generation power protection to the market
Electrical Power & Protection
A new generation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and power protection systems is now available for technology applications grappling with South Africa’s power cuts.

Read more...
High performance power products
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s electricity problems are causing grave difficulties for businesses and households. Vert Energy makes sure all sectors are able to keep their power on. The main focus of its business is on electric power generation.

Read more...
Partnering with the automotive industry
Electrical Power & Protection
The emergence and growing popularity of electric vehicles is generating exciting opportunities for the Eastern Cape province, which already has a well-established presence in the local vehicle manufacturing sector, and also for technology companies looking to partner with the automotive industry.

Read more...
New advanced wire tracers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments.

Read more...
Scaling up battery recycling
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.

Read more...
Considerations for lighting in manufacturing
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With so many economical and attractive lighting solutions available, choosing among technologies can be difficult. Industrial users must consider four factors in order to make the best lighting decision: the metrics, the costs, the environment and the people.

Read more...
Optimised steam generation for ore beneficiation
Electrical Power & Protection
Efficiency, reliability, maintenance, sustainability, fuel selection, and procurement are just some of the challenges facing the mining sector. As one of South Africa’s leading operations and maintenance service providers to the steam and boiler sector, AES is perfectly placed to optimise these.

Read more...
The advantages of track busways
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
A reliable and flexible power distribution system is an essential element in manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, where facilities require upgrades to enhance efficiency and optimise productivity. The key advantage of a track busway system is that users are able to bring the power source to the machines and equipment, instead of trying to wire machines back to the power source at a distant panel board.

Read more...
ABB supplies Zambian sugar producer
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB has supplied its UniGear ZS1 medium voltage, arc-proof, air-insulated switchgear to a project for a major sugar producer in Zambia.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for Bisie tin mine
Electrical Power & Protection
It has been five years since Trafo Power Solutions supplied Alphamin’s Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo with two dry-type transformers. They have performed so well that another three of these modular substations, equipped with dry-type transformers, will soon be on their way to keep up with the mine’s expansion.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved