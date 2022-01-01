Drive solution for stacker reclaimer
January 2024
Motion Control & Drives
Hägglunds Drives South Africa, a Bosch Rexroth Company, recently completed a retrofit project on the bucket wheel of a stacker reclaimer at Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT). The project, acquired via a tender process, was realised late in 2022 and entailed replacing a gearbox drive solution with a direct drive solution from Hägglunds Drives SA.
Installation of the drive unit commenced at the end of August 2023 with commissioning conducted in late September. In addition to supplying the equipment, Hägglunds Drives SA’s scope of work involved fitting the motor to the main shaft of the bucket wheel and positioning the drive unit on the slew, with all relevant piping installed.
“While we were awarded the contract via tender, we have a long-standing relationship with RBCT, having provided solutions and services to them over the years,” says Ashley Mohun, sales engineer at Hägglunds Drives SA.
RBCT was established in 1976 as a 12-million ton export terminal and, over the years, expanded to its current 91-million ton capacity export terminal providing coal to the global market. “Hägglunds Drives systems are incorporated in our tipplers and stacker reclaimers due to their high availability and high reliability,” says Kubendren Naidoo, general manager of Asset Management at RBCT. “The terminal prides itself on being a world-class, efficient, and technologically advanced terminal, and Hägglunds Drives solutions offer high efficiency, reliability and availability that ensure fast turnaround times of trains and vessels.
“Hägglunds Drives’systems eliminate delays and unnecessary stops and ensure that we get the maximum useful life of our equipment,” adds Naidoo. “They also ensure maximum availability, especially on our stacker reclaimers where we use the Hägglunds Drives CBM motor.
“The Hagglunds Drives team provides a professional and excellent service to RBCT,” he continues. “The technical teams from Hägglunds Drives and RBCT work together to ensure that the systems work efficiently, from concept and design phases through to implementation. The team from Hägglunds Drives provides an excellent aftersales service, with no challenges envisaged or experienced.”
The direct drive solution installed on the stacker reclaimer is accompanied by a 12-month warranty on parts and workmanship, and a service agreement has been tailored to meet the requirements of RBCT. “RBCT can be assured of our commitment and ongoing support”, concludes Greg Daniels, service engineer at Hagglunds Drives SA.
For more information contact Gillian Allin, Bosch Rexroth Africa, +27 11 979 463, gillian.allin@boschrexroth.co.za, www.boschrexroth.africa
Further reading:
R200 part saves recycler millions
igus
Motion Control & Drives
A simple switch to a polymer bearing, in place of stainless steel, has saved lead acid battery recycler, Frys Metals, tens of thousands of rands in maintenance costs, and much more in preventing lost production time.
Read more...
The time is now to implement a motor management strategy
Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.
Read more...
New technology for steelmaking line
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one of ...
Read more...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
Read more...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
Read more...
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.
Read more...
Versatile diesel engines
Motion Control & Drives
With an engine for nearly every application, Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump and lawnmower applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and bespoke industrial applications.
Read more...
World-first order for nine gear units for SEW-EURODRIVE
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
After the recent X.e series agitator unit launch, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa secured an order for nine units earmarked for the mining industry – a world-class first.
Read more...
High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification, and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.
Read more...
Unleashing the future of industrial automation
Motion Control & Drives
In the dynamic landscape of industrial automation, Yaskawa’s Motoman GP20 robot stands as a beacon of innovation and precision, redefining the way industries approach manufacturing and automation.
Read more...