A new battery energy storage system

January 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has introduced the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS, a battery energy storage system designed to enable energy independence and bolster sustainability efforts at mission-critical facilities. The Vertiv DynaFlex BESS provides flexibility in the use of utility power, and is a critical step in the deployment of a dynamic power architecture. The system allows organisations to leverage the capabilities of hybrid power systems that include solar, wind and hydrogen fuel cells.

The lithium-ion batteries in the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS provide utility-scale energy for long-duration support, allowing seamless and repeated transitions between energy sources. When paired with the optional Vertiv DynaFlex EMS energy management system, the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS enables advanced energy management strategies such as demand management, and sharing or selling energy back to the grid. This results in a reduction of utility energy consumption and costs, and potentially generates revenue for the parties involved.

According to Omdia’s Market Landscape: Battery Energy Storage Systems report, “enabling the battery ESS to interact with the smart electric grid is an innovative way of contributing to the grid through the balance of energy supply and demand, the integration of renewable energy resources into the power equation, the reduction or deferral of grid infrastructure investment, and the creation of new revenue streams for stakeholders”.

“Sustainability has become a core tenet of many organisations’ growth plans, but concerns about operational resilience and growing stress on the grid have limited efforts to adopt alternative energy sources,” says Peter Panfil, vice president, of Global Power at Vertiv. “The Vertiv DynaFlex BESS opens the full energy management toolbox. It allows organisations to leverage the strengths of these new energy generation assets, and relegates the traditional utility provider to a complementary role in a more dynamic, efficient and reliable mix of energy sources.”

“It is becoming increasingly important for mission-critical facilities across the globe to find reliable sources of energy that can handle significant events or fuel access restrictions, even more so in Africa, where many countries are experiencing serious grid constraints,” says Wojtek Piorko, managing director, Africa at Vertiv. In the Understanding Energy Storage handbook, the African Legal Support Facility, in partnership with the Commercial Law Development Programme and Power Africa, notes that the implementation of battery energy storage systems (BESS) is an alternative to traditional power solutions, saying that “energy storage is a powerful tool that can change the pathways to power that sector decision-makers can pursue”. It also refers to BESS as potentially being used as a mitigation measure to unlock grid capacity.

The Vertiv DynaFlex BESS is designed specifically for mission-critical environments such as commercial industrial facilities, high-value manufacturing plants, data centres, and other facilities where power plays a critical role. The system’s power conversion system (PCS) is designed to support two millisecond output, virtually eliminating any delays while shifting the load between hybrid power sources. Paired with an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, the reliable, highly efficient design of the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS reduces the risk of data centre outages and diesel generator starts.

The lithium-ion batteries in the Vertiv DynaFlex BESS are tested according to UL9540A, and are designed to minimise fire risks. They are free-standing with a small footprint, and are designed for modularity.

For more information contact Sara Steindorf, Vertiv, +1 314 982 1725, sara.steindorf@fleishman.com, www.vertiv.com




