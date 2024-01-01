Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Implementing meter data management

January 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

By Dwibin Thomas, cluster automation leader at Schneider Electric.


Dwibin Thomas.

The saying “let your hard work speak as you remain silent” comes to mind when one thinks about how important unobtrusive, silent systems have become in our daily lives. In a time of modern energy management, meter data management (MDM) is a primary example of a silent, hardworking component that provides us with vital information on how we consume energy.

Typically located at utility offices or control centres, MDM software quietly bridges the gap between smart meters and utility providers, delivering important real-time intelligence and management features that optimise power consumption.

The primary role of an MDM system is to collect data on a half-hourly basis; it connects to the meter, retrieves data, and then verifies its accuracy through built-in checks and balances.

In the event of missing data, the software then provides an accurate estimate based on historical load profiles. For example, if data is missing at 12h00, it can reference the previous week’s 12h00 load profiles and fill in the gap, so to speak.

Before the era of smart meters and MDM systems, utility providers often relied on monthly estimates. With the introduction of smart meters and MDM software, these estimates can be significantly more accurate.

MDM software also offers important cost benefits to consumers:

• By delivering real-time load profiles, utilities can provide time-of-use tariffs to customers. This means that instead of a flat rate, customers can be charged varying rates, depending on when they use electricity.

• Improved consumer energy usage. Peak usage time is often prohibitively expensive. Managing power consumption during these times can save on costs, improve demand-side management, and contribute to a less strained grid.

• The smart meters and advanced MDMS systems monitor power consumption closely. If a household’s usage exceeds a predetermined threshold, the smart meter will automatically switch off certain appliances. This not only benefits the utility provider, but also empowers consumers to manage their energy consumption better, particularly during periods of loadshedding.

A slow adoption

MDM software goes hand in hand with smart meters, and while large power consumers, often referred to as mega-users, are implementing advanced metering systems, widespread adoption is still limited. Again, MDM software is utilised by mega-users to align their operations and power consumption accurately with the time-of-use tariff structure.

From a data generation perspective, the MDM systems currently in use by mega-users is comparatively limited. In contrast, rolling out smart meters for every South African household will generate a substantial amount of data. Managing this data will require validation, editing, and estimating (VEE), which requires a sophisticated MDM system.

The transition to smart meters and advanced MDM systems has the potential to reduce the need for broad-scale loadshedding significantly, allowing for more targeted and efficient energy management. At Schneider Electric, our EcoStruxure Grid Metering Operations (GMO) architecture is well equipped to handle large amounts of data, optimising energy usage and real-time data from smart meters. Through the EcoStruxure GMO, utilities can access data remotely, allowing them to accurately gauge usage, and obtain billing information and general consumer consumption patterns.

EcoStruxure GMO provides effective large-scale deployment, efficient operation and rollout management, improved end-customer services, and lower operational costs. EcoStruxure GMO architecture also offers a Head-End System (HES) solution that is meter agnostic. This means that it can collect data from any type of smart meter, regardless of the manufacturer or model. In addition to data collection, the HES solution provided by GMO goes beyond by enabling configuration and firmware updates on any type of meter. This flexibility allows utilities to integrate various smart meters into their systems seamlessly without compatibility concerns.

With the ability to handle different meters and perform essential functions such as data collection, configuration and firmware updates, the GMO HES solution offers a comprehensive and versatile solution for effective energy management and optimisation.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eaton brings next-generation power protection to the market
Electrical Power & Protection
A new generation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and power protection systems is now available for technology applications grappling with South Africa’s power cuts.

Read more...
The time is now to implement a motor management strategy
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.

Read more...
High performance power products
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s electricity problems are causing grave difficulties for businesses and households. Vert Energy makes sure all sectors are able to keep their power on. The main focus of its business is on electric power generation.

Read more...
Partnering with the automotive industry
Electrical Power & Protection
The emergence and growing popularity of electric vehicles is generating exciting opportunities for the Eastern Cape province, which already has a well-established presence in the local vehicle manufacturing sector, and also for technology companies looking to partner with the automotive industry.

Read more...
New advanced wire tracers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments.

Read more...
Scaling up battery recycling
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.

Read more...
Considerations for lighting in manufacturing
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With so many economical and attractive lighting solutions available, choosing among technologies can be difficult. Industrial users must consider four factors in order to make the best lighting decision: the metrics, the costs, the environment and the people.

Read more...
Optimised steam generation for ore beneficiation
Electrical Power & Protection
Efficiency, reliability, maintenance, sustainability, fuel selection, and procurement are just some of the challenges facing the mining sector. As one of South Africa’s leading operations and maintenance service providers to the steam and boiler sector, AES is perfectly placed to optimise these.

Read more...
The evolution of the digital person at MESA 2023
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Addressing delegates at the recent MESA Africa international summit, Dr Suven Ramsunder, digital transformation expert at Schneider Electric, emphasised that individuals’ perception of what technology can do for them continues to influence their decision-making process.

Read more...
The advantages of track busways
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
A reliable and flexible power distribution system is an essential element in manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, where facilities require upgrades to enhance efficiency and optimise productivity. The key advantage of a track busway system is that users are able to bring the power source to the machines and equipment, instead of trying to wire machines back to the power source at a distant panel board.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved