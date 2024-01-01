Editor's Choice
New family of fault-tolerant computing platforms

January 2024 IT in Manufacturing

Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simple, protected and autonomous edge computing platforms, has launched its Stratus ztC Endurance platform, a new family of fault-tolerant computing platforms for next-generation sustainable operations. The platform introduces intelligent, predictive fault tolerance that delivers seven nines (99.99999%) availability and performance gains through latest-generation technology components, including 4th generation Intel Xeon scalable processors. The ztC Endurance platform builds on Stratus’ unique combination of built-in software and hardware, proactive health monitoring, and serviceability to run mission-critical applications without downtime or data loss.

“This new ztC Endurance platform is the culmination of 42 years of innovation in fault tolerance by Stratus – it raises the bar for system availability for our customers across every industry,” said Dave Laurello, president of Intelligent Platform Solutions, SGH. “Our new family of compute platforms continues our unmatched availability and ease of use, with 99.99999% availability, a modernised system architecture, and the performance to support our customers’ growth. With the ztC Endurance platform, we’re delivering a new technology curve for reliability that will empower organisations to embark on their digital journeys well into the future.”

“The ztC Endurance platform is the result of years of planning, development and testing,” said Dara Ambrose, vice president of products and solutions for Intelligent Platform Solutions, SGH. “The platform design is based on the analysis of more than 100 million hours of computing runtime across thousands of customers. With this new

ztC Endurance platform, we’ve delivered a fault-tolerant solution that eliminates compromises in performance, cost, serviceability and manageability when deploying and maintaining application availability.”

In today’s digital-first, data-driven world, OT and IT teams require solutions that meet teams’ efforts to enhance operational efficiency, improve system security, and ultimately drive business growth. OT leaders are investing in automation to manage complex processes, while IT leaders are seeking modern technology that is easily serviceable and cost-efficient. OT and IT teams demand reliable and secure solutions designed for today and tomorrow. Industry research forecasts that edge IT workloads will grow up to 28% through 2026 as a result of this market demand.

Benefits

Stratus’ ztC Endurance portfolio furthers Stratus’ proven approach for eliminating system downtime and data loss (including in-flight data) through built-in fault tolerance that is transparent to standard operating systems and hosted applications. It does not require additional scripting or modification, and provides proactive health monitoring. This powerful combination enables OT and IT teams to run mission-critical applications and complex software stacks without needing to be server experts.

The new Stratus ztC Endurance platforms deliver innovation in five key areas of performance:

• Predictive: The ztC Endurance platform introduces intelligent, predictive fault tolerance through the Stratus Automated Uptime Layer with Smart Exchange process, which tracks and targets a wider range of failure points than other standalone hyperconverged solutions, and automatically takes corrective actions to address and resolve issues before they impact operations.

• Protected: The platform ensures data integrity and protects against loss of in-flight application data, with 99.99999% application system availability and embedded hardware and software security features, along with the ability to run third-party cybersecurity applications to protect IT and OT assets.

• Manageable: As an open system, the platform simplifies manageability, with remote monitoring capabilities and management APIs that are interoperable with existing IT tools and systems familiar to IT teams. Additionally, the ztC Endurance platform and its fault-tolerant architecture support standard, off-the-shelf operating systems, without requiring modifications.

• Serviceable: ztC Endurance architecture is redundant and modular, and features four pairs of customer replaceable units (CRUs): compute, I/O, power supply unit and storage. These are hot-swappable by OT or IT, without specialised expertise or tools required, to continuously deliver uptime and efficient operation.

• Performance: This release incorporates the latest technology, notably 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable Sapphire Rapids processors, high speed NVMe, and resilient, high-performance DDR5 memory. This results in new levels of performance, matched with the fault tolerance required to consolidate mission-critical applications, while running complex software stacks and advanced applications.

Stratus’ ztC Endurance Platform is available in three models to meet customer needs, from shop floors and remote offices to regional and large data centres and plants:

• ztC Endurance Model 7100: designed for large data centres and larger plants.

• ztC Endurance Model 5100: designed for remote offices and medium plants.

• ztC Endurance Model 3100: designed for shop floor locations and smaller plants.

For more information contact Silvia Boblea, Stratus, silvia.boblea@stratus.com, www.stratus.com




Further reading:

Five-point action plan to decarbonise South African mining
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Decarbonising the mining industry requires a purposeful methodology combined with a suite of solutions. ABB’s automation and digital portfolio empowers miners to succeed in their all-electric ambitions.

Read more...
Scaling up battery recycling
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.

Read more...
Implementing industrial-grade cybersecurity
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
Increasing capability and connectivity generate greater cybersecurity concerns. Internet connectivity and the adoption of Wi-Fi on the plant floor opens doors for bad actors to access all types of digital assets. Whereas in years past the availability of industrial digital devices was paramount, today confidentiality and integrity play equally important roles.

Read more...
How far can ML and AI go in food & beverage?
IT in Manufacturing
AI can date its origins back to the 1950s. What we are actually seeing today are the results of decades of research and technological developments. When it comes to the food and beverage sector, things are no different and more businesses are reaping the benefits of AI technologies.

Read more...
Creating intelligence in oil and gas
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The oil and gas industry plays a major role in the global economy, and has in recent years come under increasing pressure to meet sustainability targets, while still maintaining high levels of operations and lowering the end-to-end lifecycle costs of its assets. Fortunately, thanks to advances in connectivity and digital analytics, they can move towards a position that allows them to enter the next phase of advanced organisational and process management in tandem with sustainability goals.

Read more...
How the evolving cloud is driving growth
IT in Manufacturing
Cloud technology has become a driving force for South African companies to adapt their IT infrastructure. They are blending cloud services with on-premises solutions to harness the best from a multi-cloud, hybrid world. The conversation now is is about figuring out the optimal blend.

Read more...
Process automation for sustainable mining
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Process automation plays a vital role in making the mining industry more sustainable. By leveraging advanced automation systems, mining companies can optimise resource utilisation, minimise energy consumption, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more...
Futureproofing networks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
The rise of smart manufacturing has seen a growing number of cyberthreats in the industrial sector as an unintended consequence of the convergence of IT and OT. While this achieves better efficiency and creates greater value, it also exposes traditionally isolated OT systems to all kinds of cyberattacks.

Read more...
Megatrends shaping the auto industry
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The automotive industry is in the midst of a technology-driven revolution that will not only advance the safety and sustainability of transportation, but also transform how consumers interact with their vehicles and the OEM brands behind them.

Read more...
Smart manufacturing: the future is now
IT in Manufacturing
Intelligent technologies at a device layer are disrupting the manufacturing industry by managing and monitoring production outputs and keeping operational costs down.

Read more...











