Managing director, Amina Hamidi said: “With hundreds of field devices working in the background, optimal performance is impossible to achieve without digital service technology. The ABB Ability SmartMaster connects the physical and digital worlds, ensuring that instruments perform optimally.” With SmartMaster, plant operators can access data on instrument status and identify in advance any potential issues that could affect measurement performance or result in unplanned downtime. This knowledge helps them to plan servicing, spare part orders and device replacement.

SmartMaster addresses key challenges such as managing the sheer volume of instruments that are installed on any given plant. Many facilities typically have hundreds or even thousands of devices, some of which may be installed in hard to reach or hazardous areas. Another big challenge is applications and data running in silos. This limits insights and efficiency of operations. By getting better, actionable insights, operators can see both increased efficiency and environmental benefits.

ABB has launched ABB Ability SmartMaster, a comprehensive asset performance management platform for verification and condition monitoring of instrumentation and field devices in the water, wastewater, chemical, oil and gas industries. SmartMaster remotely gathers, analyses and verifies diagnostic data from instruments, without interrupting current measurement tasks. The platform can be used with a range of ABB and third-party instruments, such as flow meters, level meters, and temperature and pressure sensors. Available as an on-premise or cloud-based solution, SmartMaster sends a valuable fleet level overview from the field straight to the customer’s phone, tablet or other device.

Decarbonising the mining industry requires a purposeful methodology combined with a suite of solutions. ABB’s automation and digital portfolio empowers miners to succeed in their all-electric ambitions.ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one ofMarathon Gold has agreed to a contract with ABB to design and commission the process and power control system for its Valentine Gold Project in Canada.ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.Increasing capability and connectivity generate greater cybersecurity concerns. Internet connectivity and the adoption of Wi-Fi on the plant floor opens doors for bad actors to access all types of digital assets. Whereas in years past the availability of industrial digital devices was paramount, today confidentiality and integrity play equally important roles.AI can date its origins back to the 1950s. What we are actually seeing today are the results of decades of research and technological developments. When it comes to the food and beverage sector, things are no different and more businesses are reaping the benefits of AI technologies.When a consulting engineering company approached ABB about a specific problem that its platinum mining client was experiencing at its smelter facility in the North West Province, it was an opportunity for the technology provider to showcase its innovation and adaptability in responding to specific customer requirements.The oil and gas industry plays a major role in the global economy, and has in recent years come under increasing pressure to meet sustainability targets, while still maintaining high levels of operations and lowering the end-to-end lifecycle costs of its assets. Fortunately, thanks to advances in connectivity and digital analytics, they can move towards a position that allows them to enter the next phase of advanced organisational and process management in tandem with sustainability goals.Cloud technology has become a driving force for South African companies to adapt their IT infrastructure. They are blending cloud services with on-premises solutions to harness the best from a multi-cloud, hybrid world. The conversation now is is about figuring out the optimal blend.ABB has supplied its UniGear ZS1 medium voltage, arc-proof, air-insulated switchgear to a project for a major sugar producer in Zambia.