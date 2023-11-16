Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Lighting solution for compact areas

January 2024 News

For those difficult to illuminate spaces like enclosures, conveyors and machines, the new WLR95 compact area light from Turck Banner is an in-line work light that is the ultimate problem solver.

With its compact footprint, it shines in areas where conventional industrial lights struggle to fit. The unique double-ended cascade feature simplifies installation by allowing you to daisy chain multiple units with ease. When it comes to value, the WLR95 leads the way, providing superior lumens per Rand spent. With a rugged over-moulded exterior and IP67/IP68 rating, it is built to withstand harsh conditions, making it the perfect solution for lighting challenges in any environment.

If you are in the market for lighting solutions with advanced capabilities or flexibility beyond traditional factory indicators, LED devices from Turck Banner offer limitless possibilities for advanced indication of dynamic machine states, operator interaction, and process status.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner Southern Africa


