Lighting solution for compact areas

For those difficult to illuminate spaces like enclosures, conveyors and machines, the new WLR95 compact area light from Turck Banner is an in-line work light that is the ultimate problem solver.
With its compact footprint, it shines in areas where conventional industrial lights struggle to fit. The unique double-ended cascade feature simplifies installation by allowing you to daisy chain multiple units with ease. When it comes to value, the WLR95 leads the way, providing superior lumens per Rand spent. With a rugged over-moulded exterior and IP67/IP68 rating, it is built to withstand harsh conditions, making it the perfect solution for lighting challenges in any environment.
If you are in the market for lighting solutions with advanced capabilities or flexibility beyond traditional factory indicators, LED devices from Turck Banner offer limitless possibilities for advanced indication of dynamic machine states, operator interaction, and process status.
merSETA and Festo to establish 4IR centre Festo South Africa
merSETA partnered with Festo, a leading supplier of industrial automation solutions and a global leader in technical education, to establish a 4IR skills centre at Maluti TVET College.
Young KwaZulu-Natal innovator shines at Eskom Expo
A young innovator from KwaZulu-Natal has won awards at the 43rd Eskom Expo International Science Fair for his research project, which uses renewable energy resources like solar and wind power as a backup power source for cell phone towers during loadshedding.
Electricity wheeled via Cape Town's grid
The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid. Growthpoint Properties became the first party to wheel renewable electricity in the City in collaboration with licensed electricity trader Etana Energy.
Innovate announces Space Challenge for SA innovators
Innovate UK invites South African youth interested in space technology to participate in the NextGen Space Challenge – an international knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunity for youth-led and space-related solutions, using Earth observation data to help tackle climate change and disaster management in South Africa.
Iritron achieves impressive safety record Iritron
Iritron is an engineering, integration and manufacturing company, and also a provider of engineered solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems, decision support, and solar ...
Trends in the test and measurement industry
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry's calendar.