Next-generation hybrid power unit for Formula 1

Red Bull Ford Powertrains has leveraged the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software from Siemens Digital Industries Software to develop the next-generation hybrid ICE/electric driven power unit for the 2026 Formula 1 racing season.
For the 2026 season, Red Bull Ford Powertrains will build power units for both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1 Teams, and will be one of only six manufacturers supplying power units for the F1 series. From the announcement of its intent in 2021, Red Bull Ford Powertrains has set an ambitious goal of developing 2026-specification sustainable high-speed power units from the ground up, while meeting new specifications from F1. Like any startup, Red Bull Ford Powertrains is breaking new ground with every component design, especially given the lack of historical data in the extremely secretive world of powertrain development.
Ben Hodgkinson, technical director at Red Bull Powertrains said: “Siemens Xcelerator is the digital backbone of our design and manufacturing journey, enabling us to engineer hundreds of rapid design evolutions concurrently across a large newly-formed team. This ensures that all designers have visibility and knowledge of what their colleagues are working on.
“It is especially challenging as we don’t have the luxury of historical data. Every component, down to the nuts and bolts of the engine, has to be modelled from scratch. This means the design quality and ease of use from Siemens NX, combined with the collaboration and lifecycle management usingTeamcenter, is a critical factor for success.”
In addition to Siemens NX software for product engineering and Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management, the Red Bull Ford Powertrains team leverages the simulation and test capabilities of Siemens Simcenter STAR-CCM+ software to assist with design and validation across the project.
“The motorsport industry is aggressively pursuing a cleaner, more sustainable future that requires radical reinvention of how teams and suppliers approach all aspects of their development activities. By leveraging the benefits of digital transformation, delivered through the use of Siemens Xcelerator, we are able to help motorsport partners in the field with their discovery, invention and delivery of new cleaner solutions on the track, where rubber meets the road, in timescales previously thought unattainable,” said Robert Jones, executive vice president of Global Sales And Customer Success for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “We are delighted to play a part in the success of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains team in achieving its goal to bring greater sustainability to motorsport, and to meet the requirements for carbon-free performance, greater use of electric power and energy recovery for the 2026 racing season.”
Scaling up battery recycling ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.
Thor's hammer of pneumatic knockers Neu Matics SA
Editor's Choice Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Neu Matics acts as sole distributor for a range of internationally recognised brands, and one of these is the pneumatic knocker from singold.
How to look after your pressure gauge SA Gauge
Editor's Choice Pressure Measurement & Control
Pressure and temperature gauges are very widely used on process plants.
Specialising in the design and manufacture of pressure and temperature measuring instruments, SA Gauge believes that all process and ambient factors should be considered when selecting and installing pressure measuring devices. The company recommends that the following guidelines on selection and calibration be followed in order to prevent gauge failure.
Case History 190: Measurement problem ruins level control. Michael Brown Control Engineering
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The widely held belief in many plants that tuning will solve all base layer control problems is completely fallacious. Bad tuning is generally not the main reason for loops to perform badly. It is important when performing optimisation that all elements in a loop are considered, in addition to the control strategy, before even thinking of tuning.
Precise part machining Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
toolcraft manufactures on behalf of its customers using its 60 CNC machines, and designs, plans and builds turnkey production systems for companies in various industries, having added injection moulding, mould making and additive manufacturing technologies along the way. Robotics is the company’s newest technology division. This is why toolcraft relies on PC-based control, including in the production cells, which have seven-axis milling robots for machining components at CNC level.
Megatrends shaping the auto industry
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
The automotive industry is in the midst of a technology-driven revolution that will not only advance the safety and sustainability of transportation, but also transform how consumers interact with their vehicles and the OEM brands behind them.
How lighting solutions support lean manufacturing processes Turck Banner Southern Africa
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The philosophy of lean principles is a big trend in the pharmaceutical industry. It emphasises using time and resources as efficiently as possible in order to reduce waste and focus on value-added activities. Here are four examples of how lighting solutions can help increase efficiency by addressing common sources of wasted time and resources in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Getting results with process optimisation and AI Loesche South Africa
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Cement is one of the most energy-intensive industries, and a typical cement plant consumes around 100 kWh of energy for each ton of production. LOESCHE’S software solution systems can automatically assess a vertical roller mill’s process parameters and help optimise power consumption, improve maintenance, reduce environmental issues and make the process sustainable.