New technology for steelmaking line

ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one of Türkiye’s leading manufacturers of special steel, with a total of five manufacturing plants and other locations worldwide. The new line will comprise a Consteel electric arc furnace (EAF) equipped with a Consteerrer electromagnetic liquid steel stirring system, a ladle furnace, and a twin vacuum degasser. All units are linked and governed by an extensive, state-of-the-art automation system to optimise the whole process and guarantee high-quality steel grades.
The unit will be the first continuously-charged EAF in Türkiye, and will allow the steelmaker to leverage the inherent flexibility of the Consteel EAF to tackle declining scrap availability and quality. The continuous charge makes the process robust to the variation of the scrap density, quality and content of volatile compounds. At the heart of the system is the new Consteel Evolution, based on a full-platform EAF with a single-point roof lifting system. This combination has the benefits of energy efficiency, reduced workforce, increased reliability, improved productivity and reduced environmental impact.
The new Consteel furnace will be equipped with Consteerrer, a technology jointly developed by ABB and Tenova as part of an exclusive global partnership agreement. Consteerrer is an application of ABB’s unique ArcSave non-contact electromagnetic stirring technology, designed specifically for continuous charging EAFs. It reduces thermal losses, increases melt rate, rapidly homogenises the liquid steel, and reduces oxygen content in the bath. The technology can be customised to match the needs of different EAFs and retrofitted on existing units.
“In light of rising commodity and energy costs, and also a greater focus on sustainability, process efficiency is more important than ever,” said global sales manager, Zaeim Mehraban. “Using the unique and proven ABB ArcSave electromagnetic stirring technology found at the core of Consteerrer, Hasçelik will be able increase productivity and energy efficiency in its electric arc furnace process.”
“With this project, Hasçelik is investing to increase its competitiveness within the market of high steel grades,” said Tenova area manager, Davide Masoero. “Scrap characteristics in terms of purity and density are worsening, and the Consteel technology is fundamental to maintaining high quality production.”
