Iritron achieves impressive safety record

Iritron is an engineering, integration and manufacturing company, and also a provider of engineered solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems, decision support, and solar solutions. The company announced that it has reached a safety milestone of 150 000 lost time injury-free (LTI-free) workforce hours. This was achieved during a ten-month period ending July 2023, by an average of 104 employees per month. At the end of September, the company was on 190 688 LTI-free shifts since July. Alwyn Rautenbach, CEO of Iritron, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Iritron staff across South Africa for achieving this milestone.
Alwyn Rautenbach, CEO of Iritron.
“The health and safety of our staff is our number one priority, and our approach to inculcating a safety attitude, has really paid off. We provide all the necessary PPE and high-tech testing and monitoring equipment for our field and manufacturing staff, who are often exposed to hazardous environments. A workplace injury affects not only individual staff members but also the members of their immediate families, who would be severely affected by an injury to the family’s breadwinner.
“To all our staff, I say ‘well done’, and keep up the safety practices that ensure a pleasant, productive and healthy workplace,” he concluded.
merSETA and Festo to establish 4IR centre Festo South Africa
News
merSETA partnered with Festo, a leading supplier of industrial automation solutions and a global leader in technical education, to establish a 4IR skills centre at Maluti TVET College.
Read more...Young KwaZulu-Natal innovator shines at Eskom Expo
News
A young innovator from KwaZulu-Natal has won awards at the 43rd Eskom Expo International Science Fair for his research project, which uses renewable energy resources like solar and wind power as a backup power source for cell phone towers during loadshedding.
Read more...Electricity wheeled via Cape Town’s grid
News
The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid. Growthpoint Properties became the first party to wheel renewable electricity in the City in collaboration with licensed electricity trader Etana Energy.
Read more...Innovate announces Space Challenge for SA innovators
News
Innovate UK invites South African youth interested in space technology to participate in the NextGen Space Challenge – an international knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunity for youth-led and space-related solutions, using Earth observation data to help tackle climate change and disaster management in South Africa.
Read more...Trends in the test and measurement industry
News
The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC) event, TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria, and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar.
Read more...AVEVA signs two contracts with Kent
News
AVEVA has signed two contracts with Kent, a leading engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy. As part of a system integrator agreement, Kent will be enabled to implement lifecycle digital solutions to industrial customers. The second contract is an enterprise agreement for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for Kent digital projects delivery.