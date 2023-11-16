Editor's Choice
Iritron achieves impressive safety record

November 2023 News

Iritron is an engineering, integration and manufacturing company, and also a provider of engineered solutions in the fields of electrical, instrumentation, control systems, decision support, and solar solutions. The company announced that it has reached a safety milestone of 150 000 lost time injury-free (LTI-free) workforce hours. This was achieved during a ten-month period ending July 2023, by an average of 104 employees per month. At the end of September, the company was on 190 688 LTI-free shifts since July. Alwyn Rautenbach, CEO of Iritron, extended heartfelt congratulations to all Iritron staff across South Africa for achieving this milestone.


Alwyn Rautenbach, CEO of Iritron.

“The health and safety of our staff is our number one priority, and our approach to inculcating a safety attitude, has really paid off. We provide all the necessary PPE and high-tech testing and monitoring equipment for our field and manufacturing staff, who are often exposed to hazardous environments. A workplace injury affects not only individual staff members but also the members of their immediate families, who would be severely affected by an injury to the family’s breadwinner.

“To all our staff, I say ‘well done’, and keep up the safety practices that ensure a pleasant, productive and healthy workplace,” he concluded.

For more information contact Iritron, +27 12 349 2919, gerhard.greeff@iritron.co.za, www.iritron.co.za


