Innovate announces Space Challenge for SA innovators
November 2023
News
Innovate UK invites South African youth interested in space technology to participate in the NextGen Space Challenge – an international knowledge exchange and mentorship opportunity for youth-led and space-related solutions, using Earth observation data to help tackle climate change and disaster management in South Africa.
The challenge offers young individuals an opportunity to join experts from South Africa, Kenya and Rwanda on a sponsored tour to the UK in December 2023. Here they will learn about developing innovative space technologies, network with investors, and visit some of the leading space centres in the world. All students aged 18 to 30 are invited to apply, with preference given to women and applicants from diverse backgrounds.
To enter this challenge, applicants must create a video presentation answering five questions:
• Who are you (name, background, academic and work experience if applicable)?
• What sparked your passion for space?
• Tell us about your innovative idea.
• How would you use Earth observation data in your solution?
• Why should you be selected for this opportunity?
Once recorded, applicants must upload their video to any platform and send the link to alana.kruger@iuk.ktn-global.org.
For more information visit https://iuk.ktn-uk.org
