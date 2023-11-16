Electricity wheeled via Cape Town’s grid

November 2023 News

The first clean, green energy has officially been wheeled via the City of Cape Town’s energy grid. Growthpoint Properties became the first party to wheel renewable electricity in the City in collaboration with licensed electricity trader Etana Energy.

Wheeling is a process where electricity is bought and sold between private parties, using the existing grid to transport power from where it is generated to end users, that can be long distances apart. It creates greater access to affordable renewable energy and contributes to resolving the country’s energy crisis.

As part of the City’s wheeling pilot project, in which Etana was selected as a participating trader, solar energy generated at Growthpoint’s The Constantia Village shopping centre in Constantia is being exported into Cape Town’s electricity grid for use at Growthpoint’s 36 Hans Strijdom office building in the Foreshore, the home of Investec and Ninety One.

A wheeling agreement between the City and Growthpoint was signed at the end of August and, in a milestone for renewable energy in Cape Town, solar power from The Constantia Village was successfully injected into the City’s energy grid for the first time on 10 September 2023.

The City’s six-month pilot project includes 15 wheeling participants, representing 25 generators and 40 customers. The pilot will lay the groundwork for future wheeling in Cape Town, and enable businesses to use energy from rooftop solar panels across multiple locations, encouraging them to optimise solar capacity instead of limiting it to individual building use.





