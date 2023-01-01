Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Scaling up battery recycling

November 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling. Altilium is developing green processing technologies and building infrastructure at scale for the recycling of metals and electric vehicle (EV) battery waste, with the aim of ensuring a domestic supply chain of low-carbon battery materials for the automotive industry.

ABB will introduce the design and delivery of control systems equipment and solutions for the distribution and management of electrical power for Altilium’s UK pilot battery recycling scheme, which will produce battery-ready cathode active material (CAM) from used EV batteries. The global technology leader will also explore the use of its ABB manufacturing operations management (MOM) and manufacturing execution system (MES) digital applications. Such integrated automation standardises and optimises processes with intuitive interfaces and edge data collection.

The two companies plan to extend their work into commercial plants. This includes the retrofit of Altilium’s European solvent extraction-electrowinning (SX-EW) facility in Eastern Europe, which will start processing battery waste in 2024; and development of a planned UK plant in Teesside from 2026 that will create 20% of the country’s required CAM, making it one of the largest projects in the region.

“Teaming up with ABB aligns perfectly with our commitment to redefine battery recycling for clean energy transportation,” said Dr Christian Marston of Altilium. “This is just the beginning of our journey toward closing the loop in battery manufacturing and decarbonising automotive supply chains.”

“By combining our expertise in automated control systems, electrification, and digital technology with Altilium’s approach to battery recycling, we are well positioned to drive positive change in the EV industry,” said Staffan Sodergard, global product line manager for battery manufacturing at ABB. “This is an important agreement in the vital and growing field of battery recycling, where ABB continues to build expertise with ambitious battery industry customers and partners.”

World Economic Forum figures show the demand for batteries is expected to increase 14-fold by 2030, due to the adoption of electric vehicles. As increasing numbers of these batteries reach end-of-life, it is critical they are recycled to ensure the reliable, sustainable supply of critical minerals. ABB’s technology and approach will allow Altilium to speed up its time to market, supporting the provision of scalable solutions as the company expands its operations, and will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of EV batteries, aligning with both companies’ commitment to a greener future. It is the latest example of ABB’s technology being put to good use in the recycling of used batteries.

Altilium opened its EV Battery Recycling Technology Centre in Devon in 2022, and is currently the only company in the UK producing CAM recovered from EV battery waste. Its first European plant will recycle battery waste from over 24 000 vehicles a year, while the UK facility, to be located in Teesside, will process waste from over 150 000 EVs per year, producing 30 000 tons of CAM.

For more information contact ABB South Africa, +27 10 202 510, ofentse.dijoe@za.abb.com, www.abb.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Fax: +27 11 579 8441
Email: contact.center@za.abb.com
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Marathon Gold selects ABB for vital gold project
ABB South Africa News
Marathon Gold has agreed to a contract with ABB to design and commission the process and power control system for its Valentine Gold Project in Canada.

Read more...
High performance power products
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s electricity problems are causing grave difficulties for businesses and households. Vert Energy makes sure all sectors are able to keep their power on. The main focus of its business is on electric power generation.

Read more...
Partnering with the automotive industry
Electrical Power & Protection
The emergence and growing popularity of electric vehicles is generating exciting opportunities for the Eastern Cape province, which already has a well-established presence in the local vehicle manufacturing sector, and also for technology companies looking to partner with the automotive industry.

Read more...
New advanced wire tracers
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting of energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments.

Read more...
Considerations for lighting in manufacturing
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With so many economical and attractive lighting solutions available, choosing among technologies can be difficult. Industrial users must consider four factors in order to make the best lighting decision: the metrics, the costs, the environment and the people.

Read more...
Optimised steam generation for ore beneficiation
Electrical Power & Protection
Efficiency, reliability, maintenance, sustainability, fuel selection, and procurement are just some of the challenges facing the mining sector. As one of South Africa’s leading operations and maintenance service providers to the steam and boiler sector, AES is perfectly placed to optimise these.

Read more...
The advantages of track busways
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
A reliable and flexible power distribution system is an essential element in manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, where facilities require upgrades to enhance efficiency and optimise productivity. The key advantage of a track busway system is that users are able to bring the power source to the machines and equipment, instead of trying to wire machines back to the power source at a distant panel board.

Read more...
World-first solution for platinum miner
ABB South Africa Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
When a consulting engineering company approached ABB about a specific problem that its platinum mining client was experiencing at its smelter facility in the North West Province, it was an opportunity for the technology provider to showcase its innovation and adaptability in responding to specific customer requirements.

Read more...
ABB supplies Zambian sugar producer
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB has supplied its UniGear ZS1 medium voltage, arc-proof, air-insulated switchgear to a project for a major sugar producer in Zambia.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for Bisie tin mine
Electrical Power & Protection
It has been five years since Trafo Power Solutions supplied Alphamin’s Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo with two dry-type transformers. They have performed so well that another three of these modular substations, equipped with dry-type transformers, will soon be on their way to keep up with the mine’s expansion.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved