November 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments. The Fluke 2052 Advanced Wire Tracer and 2062 Advanced Pro Wire Tracer kits consist of two essential pieces of equipment – receiver and transmitter. Both kits also include the i400 AC current clamp accessory for safely inducing a tracing signal on cables without contact to live wires. Also included in the kits are test leads, alligator clips, outlet adaptors, a magnetic hanger and batteries.

Both kits work by detecting signals transmitted via an electromagnetic field rather than locating metal parts or voltage. They deliver superior accuracy and safety levels for electricians and technicians who need to locate electric cables quickly in walls, ceilings and floors, find out if there are any breaks, opens and shorts, or identify breakers and fuses. The devices can also be used to trace non-metallic pipes and conduits and low-voltage wires and data cables.

The new advanced wire tracers use two methods to detect signals in wires and cables: passive tracing without a transmitter for non-contact voltage detection, and active tracing with the Fluke 2000T transmitter for all other modes. The transmitter automatically senses whether the system is energised or de-energised, and selects a 6,25 kHz or 32,768 kHz output signal frequency accordingly.

Following the Fluke philosophy of offering the maximum number of features and capabilities at an affordable price, the new Advanced Wire Tracers incorporate three transmitter modes (high signal, low signal, and loop), four receiver tracing modes, and eight sensitivity levels. These give greater flexibility and accuracy when tracing. Durability and ruggedness are also built in, with all units being one metre drop tested, IP40-rated, and backed by a warranty of one year.

The four tracing modes are breaker mode for easy breaker and fuse identification based on the highest recorded signal detected from the transmitter; non-contact voltage (NCV) detection mode to trace energised wires without the use of the transmitter; quick scan mode for quick signal identification; and precision mode for more precise detection of a wire.

In addition, the Fluke 2062 Pro wire tracer features a patented smart sensor, which identifies the orientation of located energised wires, and displays the information on a 9 cm TFT LCD colour display. A tip sensor makes it ideal for tracing wires in corners, tight spaces and junction boxes.

With a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, both Fluke devices offer the highest protection available of any wire tracer on the market − others tend to be CAT III rated. This is designed to protect users from the most dangerous levels of transient overvoltage that can occur in industrial and utility environments (spikes up to 8000 V).

Fluke application and technology expert, Hans-Dieter Schuessele says: “Whether fixing equipment to walls or finding cable routings, electricians and technicians need to detect electric cables quickly and accurately. Our two new advanced wire tracers simplify this process while ensuring operator safety. Offering such options as embedded help screens for simple, error-free setup on the Fluke 2062, we believe these kits will be welcomed by everybody who is tasked with locating energised and de-energised wires, and who is looking for a solution that is easy to use.”

Product: https://bit.ly/48iGtSG

Credit(s)

Comtest





