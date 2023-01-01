Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

New advanced wire tracers

November 2023 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest has launched two new wire tracers, with a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, that simplify the process of tracing and troubleshooting energised and de-energised wires in residential, commercial and industrial environments. The Fluke 2052 Advanced Wire Tracer and 2062 Advanced Pro Wire Tracer kits consist of two essential pieces of equipment – receiver and transmitter. Both kits also include the i400 AC current clamp accessory for safely inducing a tracing signal on cables without contact to live wires. Also included in the kits are test leads, alligator clips, outlet adaptors, a magnetic hanger and batteries.

Both kits work by detecting signals transmitted via an electromagnetic field rather than locating metal parts or voltage. They deliver superior accuracy and safety levels for electricians and technicians who need to locate electric cables quickly in walls, ceilings and floors, find out if there are any breaks, opens and shorts, or identify breakers and fuses. The devices can also be used to trace non-metallic pipes and conduits and low-voltage wires and data cables.

The new advanced wire tracers use two methods to detect signals in wires and cables: passive tracing without a transmitter for non-contact voltage detection, and active tracing with the Fluke 2000T transmitter for all other modes. The transmitter automatically senses whether the system is energised or de-energised, and selects a 6,25 kHz or 32,768 kHz output signal frequency accordingly.

Following the Fluke philosophy of offering the maximum number of features and capabilities at an affordable price, the new Advanced Wire Tracers incorporate three transmitter modes (high signal, low signal, and loop), four receiver tracing modes, and eight sensitivity levels. These give greater flexibility and accuracy when tracing. Durability and ruggedness are also built in, with all units being one metre drop tested, IP40-rated, and backed by a warranty of one year.

The four tracing modes are breaker mode for easy breaker and fuse identification based on the highest recorded signal detected from the transmitter; non-contact voltage (NCV) detection mode to trace energised wires without the use of the transmitter; quick scan mode for quick signal identification; and precision mode for more precise detection of a wire.

In addition, the Fluke 2062 Pro wire tracer features a patented smart sensor, which identifies the orientation of located energised wires, and displays the information on a 9 cm TFT LCD colour display. A tip sensor makes it ideal for tracing wires in corners, tight spaces and junction boxes.

With a safety rating of CAT IV 600 V, both Fluke devices offer the highest protection available of any wire tracer on the market − others tend to be CAT III rated. This is designed to protect users from the most dangerous levels of transient overvoltage that can occur in industrial and utility environments (spikes up to 8000 V).

Fluke application and technology expert, Hans-Dieter Schuessele says: “Whether fixing equipment to walls or finding cable routings, electricians and technicians need to detect electric cables quickly and accurately. Our two new advanced wire tracers simplify this process while ensuring operator safety. Offering such options as embedded help screens for simple, error-free setup on the Fluke 2062, we believe these kits will be welcomed by everybody who is tasked with locating energised and de-energised wires, and who is looking for a solution that is easy to use.”

Product: https://bit.ly/48iGtSG


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1824
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: sales@comtest.co.za
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Eaton brings next-generation power protection to the market
Electrical Power & Protection
A new generation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and power protection systems is now available for technology applications grappling with South Africa’s power cuts.

Read more...
High performance power products
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s electricity problems are causing grave difficulties for businesses and households. Vert Energy makes sure all sectors are able to keep their power on. The main focus of its business is on electric power generation.

Read more...
Partnering with the automotive industry
Electrical Power & Protection
The emergence and growing popularity of electric vehicles is generating exciting opportunities for the Eastern Cape province, which already has a well-established presence in the local vehicle manufacturing sector, and also for technology companies looking to partner with the automotive industry.

Read more...
Scaling up battery recycling
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection IT in Manufacturing
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.

Read more...
Considerations for lighting in manufacturing
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
With so many economical and attractive lighting solutions available, choosing among technologies can be difficult. Industrial users must consider four factors in order to make the best lighting decision: the metrics, the costs, the environment and the people.

Read more...
Optimised steam generation for ore beneficiation
Electrical Power & Protection
Efficiency, reliability, maintenance, sustainability, fuel selection, and procurement are just some of the challenges facing the mining sector. As one of South Africa’s leading operations and maintenance service providers to the steam and boiler sector, AES is perfectly placed to optimise these.

Read more...
The advantages of track busways
Legrand Electrical Power & Protection
A reliable and flexible power distribution system is an essential element in manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, where facilities require upgrades to enhance efficiency and optimise productivity. The key advantage of a track busway system is that users are able to bring the power source to the machines and equipment, instead of trying to wire machines back to the power source at a distant panel board.

Read more...
ABB supplies Zambian sugar producer
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB has supplied its UniGear ZS1 medium voltage, arc-proof, air-insulated switchgear to a project for a major sugar producer in Zambia.

Read more...
Dry-type transformers for Bisie tin mine
Electrical Power & Protection
It has been five years since Trafo Power Solutions supplied Alphamin’s Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo with two dry-type transformers. They have performed so well that another three of these modular substations, equipped with dry-type transformers, will soon be on their way to keep up with the mine’s expansion.

Read more...
Power quality at the service panel
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Voltage sags, tripping breakers, overheated electrical panels, and excessive voltage levels indicate possible trouble in an electrical distribution system. Where do you begin the search to isolate the exact cause of these power quality problems?

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved