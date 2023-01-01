Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
November 2023
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. Many companies in this sector operate a business model based on high volume throughput and narrow profit margins in order to remain competitive in a fierce marketplace. Any line stoppages can therefore have a highly detrimental effect on the bottom line.
A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK. As part of NSK’s Added Value Programme, AIP, a process map survey was conducted on site. This involved an investigation into the failed bearings by NSK’s experienced engineering team. This identified the problem as grease expulsion to line washdown procedures. The issue was prompting bearing replacement every six weeks during routine planned maintenance to help prevent unplanned stoppages. However, failures sometimes occurred before scheduled maintenance, resulting in the loss of valuable production time, the cost of which ran into six figures a year.
NSK proposed replacing the incumbent bearings with the company’s Life-Lube housed bearing units. The Life-Lube series combines the corrosion-resistant properties of NSK’s Silver-Lube thermoplastic (paint-free) housings with the excellent sealing and lubricating properties of the company’s Molded-Oil inserts, which feature solid lubricant. This proprietary material consists of lubricant and a polyolefin resin with an affinity for oil. Grease is released steadily and continuously over a long period. The operating environment stays clean, as there is no need for replenishment and no lubricant can escape.
Life-Lube units are specifically for use in applications where contact with water and process fluids is unavoidable, and where long lubricant life is necessary. NSK therefore identified Life-Lube as the optimal solution for the snack food plant and its detergent-based washdown procedures. NSK proposed a trial of Life-Lube housed bearing units on one of three cutter lines at the plant, the monitoring of which would determine suitability. After one year, the bearings were still performing well with no failures, eliminating production downtime entirely. In addition to substantially lower costs for parts and maintenance labour, the plant is seeing impressive annual savings of €134 478.
For more information contact Geraldene Govender South Africa, NSK, +27 11 458 3600, nsk-sa@nsk.com, www.nsk.com
Further reading:
R200 part saves recycler millions
igus
Motion Control & Drives
A simple switch to a polymer bearing, in place of stainless steel, has saved lead acid battery recycler, Frys Metals, tens of thousands of rands in maintenance costs, and much more in preventing lost production time.
Read more...
The time is now to implement a motor management strategy
Schneider Electric South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
Motor management plays an all-important role in controlling motor energy costs in various industries, segments and applications. Research and practical experience have consistently shown that effective motor management practices can result in significant energy savings, reduced operational costs, and improved overall system reliability.
Read more...
New technology for steelmaking line
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has partnered with Tenova, a leading developer of sustainable solutions for the metals industry, to install and commission equipment in a new steel plant for Hasçelik in Türkiye. Hasçelik is one of ...
Read more...
Bearings deliver major savings at snack food plant
Motion Control & Drives
Production uptime is vital in process industries such as food and beverage. A case in point is a producer of snack foods that began experiencing frequent bearing failures on its process-critical cutter lines. To resolve the situation as quickly as possible, the plant turned to the expertise of NSK.
Read more...
Bearing heater facilitates installation
SKF South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s TWIM 15 induction bearing heater heats up roller bearings and other ring-shaped metallic components. By eliminating the need to use force, the bearing heater facilitates the bearing installation process, keeping uptime to a maximum.
Read more...
Versatile diesel engines
Motion Control & Drives
With an engine for nearly every application, Japanese engine manufacturer Kubota has expanded its range of diesel-only engines to include everything from 5 kW motors for pump and lawnmower applications, to powerful 160 kW motors for large tractors and bespoke industrial applications.
Read more...
World-first order for nine gear units for SEW-EURODRIVE
SEW-Eurodrive
Motion Control & Drives
After the recent X.e series agitator unit launch, SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa secured an order for nine units earmarked for the mining industry – a world-class first.
Read more...
High-performance Tsubaki sealed chains for harsh environments
Motion Control & Drives
ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with UK-based clean technology group, Altilium to jointly explore how the integration of automation, electrification, and digital technologies in plants across Europe can support the scaling up of battery materials recycling.
Read more...
Unleashing the future of industrial automation
Motion Control & Drives
In the dynamic landscape of industrial automation, Yaskawa’s Motoman GP20 robot stands as a beacon of innovation and precision, redefining the way industries approach manufacturing and automation.
Read more...
BMG Zambia’s power transmission solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s Zambian operations in Lusaka and Kitwe provide power transmission components and support services to all sectors to ensure high productivity, reduced energy consumption, minimal downtime and long service life of systems.
Read more...