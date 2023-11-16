AVEVA signs two contracts with Kent

November 2023 News

AVEVA has signed two contracts with Kent, a leading engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy. As part of a system integrator agreement, Kent will be enabled to implement lifecycle digital solutions to industrial customers. The second contract is an enterprise agreement for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for Kent digital projects delivery.

These agreements are built on a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2022 between the two companies. Kent is now an AVEVA registered system integrator, ensuring the continued application of AVEVA’s engineering and operations software for key players in the energy sector. Over the past year, AVEVA and Kent have successfully delivered leading digital projects. The new system integrator agreement extends the potential of those gains to other companies.

This continued partnership allows for better collaboration within Kent’s team across all phases of project delivery, while enhancing data integrity, transparency and project execution for energy customers. Thanks to Kent’s industry and digital expertise, alongside AVEVA’s EPC4.0 and digital twin solutions, customers can realise on-time and on-budget deliveries of capital assets and enhanced operations.

The agreements will bridge a significant market gap. Across the industrial world, 60% of oil and gas capital projects of $1 billion or more experienced schedule delays and 38% faced cost overruns, according to a 2019 analysis by consultancy firm EY. Such delays and overruns stem from challenges such as competing project execution priorities, issues with data reliability, and a lack of transparency and control throughout the project lifecycle. As energy sector companies look to meet net-zero targets, they are harnessing digital technologies to optimise and de-risk capital project design and operations for improved construction and materials management, and to ensure emissions traceability.

The AVEVA and Kent partnership supports these evolving goals. Together with Kent, AVEVA will support energy sector clients in unlocking the competitive advantages of sustainability. New and existing assets can be designed for a net-zero world, and customers can understand the carbon impact of every process engineering decision. On-time and on-budget execution of capital projects can now be assured, with up to 30% greater engineering efficiency, thanks to improved transparency and data-driven decision support.

