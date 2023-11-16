Editor's Choice
Emerson accelerates factory automation capabilities

November 2023 News

Emerson has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Afag, an innovative leader in electric linear motion. The company feeds and handles automation solutions. Headquartered in Switzerland, Afag brings state-of-the-art technology and innovation to Emerson. The transaction will enhance Emerson’s capabilities in factory automation, one of the company’s four priorities, and create a leading motion portfolio combining Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology. Afag serves customers in attractive, growing end segments including battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences, and electronics. The electric linear motion segment expands Emerson’s served market by more than $9 billion and is expected to grow by mid-single digits annually, supporting Emerson’s long-term, profitable organic growth.

“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing $900 million factory automation business,” said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. “Afag’s technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains. We look forward to combining Afag’s motion capabilities with our existing pneumatic leadership, creating a unique and differentiated solution for our customers. Afag and its employees will play an important role in enhancing Emerson’s strength and innovation in factory automation.”

“We are excited to join Emerson and build on its existing factory automation leadership, while further expanding our global reach,” said Adrian Fuchser, chief executive officer of Afag. “Our customers rely on Afag for essential, customised systems, and we are energised by this opportunity to create a more comprehensive and holistic solution for their motion needs.”


Emerson Automation Solutions
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
