Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Trends in the test and measurement industry

November 2023 News

The third annual TANDM Community Connect (TCC), TCC23, will take place on 16 November 2023 in Pretoria and 23 November 2023 in Stellenbosch. First launched in 2019, TCC has become a cornerstone of the local test and measurement industry’s calendar. It will be a day with a packed programme of local and international speakers, and will offer an invaluable opportunity for players in the test and measurement community to network, exchange ideas, create awareness, build expertise, share experiences and learn from each other. It was attended by more than 200 people last year.

TANDM managing director Elton Murison says: “TCC plays a particularly valuable role as a showcase of local innovations, products and developments in the context of global trends. At the same time, it’s a chance to gain insight into the impact of global trends on the local market.”

The event is accredited by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) for one CPD point. Topics to be unpacked at this year’s event include:

• The world of test and measurement.

• Failure root-cause identification of Genesis Jaw Crusher Superstructure.

• Comprehensive waste facility and TSF monitoring solution.

• The importance of substantiating finite element analysis and dynamic simulations with real-world measurements .

• How to create and optimise vibration profiles for endurance testing.

• Bonneville land speed record attempt.

• Kinematic joint load measurement in nutating mills: designing a comprehensive laboratory model for multidirectional force analysis.

• HBM system with PCB pressure sensors for blast measurements.

Murison sees TCC as an event that helps drive ongoing growth, innovation and improvement in the test and measurement industry. “We are in a unique position where we are able to bring together various stakeholders and role players in the test and measurement arena, including researchers, professionals and customers, for the benefit of the broader field,” he says.

Who should go?

• Test and measurement industry professionals.

• Engineers.

• Business leaders.

• Researchers.

• Anyone interested in the fascinating world of test and measurement.

Who is speaking at this year’s event?

TCC brings together some of the community’s best minds to present their latest research, report on ground-breaking projects, solutions, and innovations, and speak on recent developments and future trends.

International speakers

• Christof Salcher, innovator and product manager at Hottinger Brüel & Kjær.

• Dr Frédéric Kihm, product manager of analytics and signal processing at Hottinger Brüel & Kjær.

Local speakers

• Stewart Chaperon, support engineer at TANDM, specialising in test and measurement solutions in strain measurements.

• Elias Zwane, Spear Point Engineering.

• Amin Jami, Vibramech.

• Josua van Tonder, Stellenbosch University.

• Jacques Holtzhausen, Squirt Cycling Products.

• Hannes Cronje, De Beers.

• Dr Reuben Govender, University of Cape Town.

Koos Zietsman of Team Masjien will speak on the Bonneville land speed record attempt. This details how a group of volunteer design engineers are designing and building a unique 500 cc two-stroke single cylinder engine and motorcycle to attempt to break the existing world land speed record of 253 km/h for this class of bike at Bonneville Salt Flats in August next year.

“Attendees of this year’s TCC will walk away feeling informed, empowered and inspired,” concludes Murison.

For more information visit https://tandm.co.za/tcc23




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Marathon Gold selects ABB for vital gold project
ABB South Africa News
Marathon Gold has agreed to a contract with ABB to design and commission the process and power control system for its Valentine Gold Project in Canada.

Read more...
Emerson accelerates factory automation capabilities
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Afag, an innovative leader in electric linear motion.

Read more...
New engineering software accelerates plant modernisation
Emerson Automation Solutions News
Emerson is helping customers to transition legacy technology to modern DeltaV automation architecture, that modernises and digitises operations.

Read more...
AVEVA signs two contracts with Kent
News
AVEVA has signed two contracts with Kent, a leading engineering company in oil and gas and low-carbon energy. As part of a system integrator agreement, Kent will be enabled to implement lifecycle digital solutions to industrial customers. The second contract is an enterprise agreement for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for Kent digital projects delivery.

Read more...
MESA Africa promotes innovation and collaboration in smart manufacturing
MESA Africa NPC News
MESA Africa had an exciting lineup of thought leaders and industry experts at its recent summit, which focused on smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

Read more...
TUT Solar Team wins Ilanga Cup
News
The TUT Solar Team has retained its title as the Bridgestone Ilanga Challenger Class Champions after completing a whopping 110 laps on the 4 kilometre-long racetrack during the 12-hour challenge.

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE launches online purchasing
SEW-Eurodrive News
In an important digital initiative to make product selection and procurement easier for customers. SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa has launched an online purchasing feature on its website.

Read more...
The MESA Africa Summit: a glimpse into the future of manufacturing and technology
MESA Africa NPC News
The MESA Africa 2023 Summit kick-off was a resounding success, with presentations by an array of exceptional thought leaders, who highlighted the path forward for the manufacturing and technology industries.

Read more...
SICK and Endress+Hauser to join forces in process automation
Endress+Hauser South Africa News
German sensor company SICK, and Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser, want to intensify their cooperation. Both companies are aiming for a strategic partnership for SICK’s process automation business segment and have signed a joint memorandum of understanding.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Joining the quantum dots
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
This year’s Nobel prizes were recently announced. I was fascinated by the Nobel Prize for Chemistry, which was awarded for research on quantum dots, and I wondered what they actually are. Well, they ...

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved